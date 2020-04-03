What to do if you think you have coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTML3aef590e03b50380e49fc1facc90db1711% %MINIFYHTML3aef590e03b50380e49fc1facc90db1712%

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have exceeded one million worldwide, including more than 250,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States alone.

In the United States in particular, there are no signs that the new coronavirus outbreak is slowing down.

Even if you are as careful as possible, there is still a chance that you could get the life-threatening disease, and you should know what to do if you think you might be infected.

You know you should stay home at all times unless it is absolutely necessary to leave. You know that when you go out, you must practice social distancing. He knows that he should avoid touching his face at all costs every time he goes out, and he knows that he should wash his hands well every time he touches a surface in a public space. You also know how to make your own DIY face masks so you can protect yourself a little more without buying the surgical masks or N95 masks that doctors, nurses, first responders, and other front-line people need so badly. You know all this, and yet there is nothing you can do to eliminate any chance that you will be exposed to the new coronavirus and become infected with COVID-19. Unless you live in a bubble with a few months of food and supplies, there is a chance you could get COVID-19.

With that in mind, everyone should be aware of the first symptoms to look for. While many symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the common flu or an upper respiratory infection, there are some common indicators that it could be a new coronavirus infection. Most people experience fever and dry cough, but shortness of breath is also a telltale symptom. It is also one of the most serious symptoms of COVID-19, so you should contact your doctor immediately. However, in some cases, there are signs that appear long before any breathing problem: if you lose your sense of taste or smell, or if you experience unusual dizziness or confusion, contact your doctor immediately. But what else should you do? Fortunately, the CDC has a comprehensive guide to walk you through everything you need to do if you think you might have COVID-19.

"If you have a fever or cough, you may have COVID-19," says the CDC at its site at the top of its guide on what to do if you are sick. “Most people have minor illnesses and can recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), seek medical attention immediately. "

If there is a paragraph and only one paragraph in the full CDC guide that you read and take seriously, it should be that one. The last thing you want to do if you think you have hired COVID-19 is get in a taxi or some form of public transportation and go to the hospital. You will put at risk all the people you approach. Stay home, isolate yourself from any family or roommates you live with, and contact your doctor by phone if you have any major concerns or serious symptoms. Isolating yourself in your home is important because there is still a chance that you can avoid spreading it to others in your home. Remember, the new coronavirus can survive in the air for 3 hours or more indoors, and can survive on many common surfaces for up to 3 days.

This is how the CDC page writes its advice:

Stay at home: Most people with COVID-19 have a mild illness and can recover at home without medical attention. Do not leave your home except to receive medical attention. Do not visit public areas.

Most people with COVID-19 have a mild illness and can recover at home without medical attention. Do not leave your home except to receive medical attention. Do not visit public areas. Keep in touch with your doctor. . Call before receiving medical attention. Make sure you get care if you have trouble breathing, or have other emergency warning signs, or if you think it is an emergency.

. Call before receiving medical attention. Make sure you get care if you have trouble breathing, or have other emergency warning signs, or if you think it is an emergency. Avoid public transportation: Avoid using public transportation, ridesharing, or taxis.

Avoid using public transportation, ridesharing, or taxis. Stay away from others: As far as possible, stay away from others. You should stay in a specific "sick room,quot;, if possible, and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom, if available.

The CDC also says that you should wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others, if you have one available. No, you should not rush to buy surgical masks or N95 masks, because healthcare professionals and first aid personnel are in much greater need. Instead, make some DIY face masks.

There are many more good tips on the CDC page, such as how and when to properly clean "high contact,quot; surfaces, when to seek medical attention, and how to suspend insulation at home in case you get sick. As terrifying as the overall infection rate and death figures are, it is important to remember that the vast majority of cases are relatively mild and go away on their own in time.

