What are the best times to go out this weekend?

If you're looking to get out and spend safe time outdoors this weekend, the weather is generally fine for a walk, jog, or any essential errands you may need to run.

Before the forecast, a reminder: keep at least six feet away from you and others. Avoid touching anything and wash your hands well as soon as you return from your exercise. Also, if possible, try to avoid large pedestrian areas like Washington Park or Sloan’s Lake.

There are indications that, especially if you are a runner or runner, that six foot distance should be increased to a minimum of 10 feet.

Saturday

High around 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A little windy at times, especially in the afternoon. It will be a little cold to start too.

7 am .: 28 degrees, clear.

10 a.m.: 41 degrees, mostly sunny.

1 pm .: 55 degrees, mostly sunny. Winds kicking up a bit, with gusts up to 10-15 mph.

4 p.m.: 60 degrees, some clouds. A little windy, with gusts up to 15 mph.

7 p.m.: 53 degrees, mainly sunny. Blustery, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

An overall spectacular day, with mostly sunny skies and considerably warmer than Saturday. The winds recede a bit too, leading to an overall wonderful day for outdoor activities.

7 am .: 40 degrees, mostly clear.

10 a.m.: 54 degrees, mostly sunny.

1 pm .: 67 degrees, mainly sunny.

4 p.m.: 70 degrees, some clouds. A gentle breeze, with gusts up to 10 mph.

7 p.m.: 61 degrees, some clouds. A light breeze too.

Looking beyond the weekend, on Mondays and Tuesdays they also observe spectacular weather, with temperatures rising to 70 degrees both days under a sunny sky. By the end of next week, snow and colder weather could reappear in the picture on Thursday and Friday. But until then, responsibly enjoy the wonderful general climate of early spring.