Webbie fights back a fan who calls him unrelated, apparently shading Boosie Badazz

Webbie I won't let anyone drag it. The former collaborator of Boosie Badazz (Lil boosie) enthusiastically responds to a fanatic who hints that he is no longer relevant, comparing him to rapper Baton Rouge.

"That can no longer be related, that's neat nonsense why Boosie kept him moving as he said," the fan wrote in a comment section of an Intagram post with Webbie's photo. "I can never be a Webbie fan, but shit is not the same overnight. Or you are not caught in the same wave, my friend."

Catching the wind from the comment, Webbie replied, "Many of you sound like a ride on the wave." It looked like Webbie was shading Boosie as he continued to write, "d ** k riding azz people … sorry … but … I just can't do it … I wasn't built like that! Wave rad ** k … However, all of you … but blessed. "

Prior to this, Boosie also made it clear that she no longer wanted anything to do with Webbie. He went crazy when someone shot him a question about Webbie during an Instagram Live. "Don't ask me about any Webbie," he said during Live on Tuesday, March 17. "Do you see me with f *** in & # 39; Webbie? Do you see me dating Webbie? Well, don't ask me about no f *** in & # 39; Webbie."

In the past, Boosie and Webbie made good music together when they were both basic in Trill Entertainment's impression. They ruled the south with incredible collaborations, including "Ghetto Stories" and "Gangsta Musik" in 2003, "Trill Entertainment Presents: Survival of the Fittest" in 2007 and 2010 "Trill Entertainment Presents: All or Nothing". However, they suddenly stopped collaborating, leading fans to think they were getting stronger for a few reasons.

Boosie, however, denied the rumors of disputes in various interviews, including when he was on VLAD TV in 2019. That caught Webbie's attention and hinted that the gap between them stemmed from Boosie's alleged dishonesty about the relationship between him and his former lyrical partner. He also accused Boosie of exchanging for money.

That apparently changed Boosie's stance entirely with him criticizing Webbie in his new song "I Remember". "Up in malice, up in malice, me in my Savage," then he rapped. "I'm not talking about Webbie, I'm talking shit like who's really stepping on me."