After 240 episodes, Up News Info's "Hawaii Five-0,quot; will say goodbye to its fans with its series finale on Friday, April 3 at 9 p.m. EST / PST.

The popular drama has been a mainstay on television for 10 years and has created many unforgettable memories for executive producer Peter Lenkov. The cast and people of Hawaii will always be highlighted more by Lenkov.

"I tell people all the time and have been doing this for a long time, we will never have this kind of experience again," Lenkov said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. “I think when we went to shoot in Hawaii, the whole community there supported us. They hugged us from the beginning and the people supported us and wanted us to be successful. There was a bit of that pressure, but I felt like I had the support of the entire island and we hit 240 episodes. It was very special and very magical. "

Lenkov's father was a huge fan of the original 1968 version of "Hawaii Five-0,quot; and that inspired him to create this version of the show. In addition to "Hawaii-Five-0,quot;, Lenkov is also the executive producer of "Magnum P.I." from Up News Info. starring Jay Hernández. A lot has changed in the television world since Lenkov's "Hawaii Five-0,quot; premiered on Up News Info in September 2010. Lenkov has been in the television world for decades and says the key to breaking through the crowded medium is have great actors like Alex O & # 39; Loughlin and Scott Caan.

"I learned early enough that people tune into the characters," said Lenkov. "That's what you should focus on. When people tell their favorite shows, they don't talk about the plot. They talk about the characters and what the characters are doing and what they did. I think it's always been the key to my success in everything I've done. I've always put the characters first. "

