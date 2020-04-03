"We are asking for patience,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Workforce Commission says it is receiving approximately 1.5 million calls for unemployment claims each day right now.

Frustrated and out of work, many Texans say they cannot apply.

The volume of calls and online requests has become too much for the state agency to handle.

"I know it is frustrating for people trying to call and trying to communicate online," said Cisco Gamez with TWC. "It may seem frustrating now, but it won't always be that way. We are asking for patience."

The TWC generally has more than 1,000 employees to help process unemployment claims.

With the increase in demand, the state agency hired 100 new employees, transferred another 200 from other departments, and another 250 were transferred this week.

The commission also agreed to contracts with two third-party call centers, adding hundreds of additional call takers.

But even that probably won't be enough to keep up with all the calls.

On Friday, the TWC asked applicants to stagger their calls and access the online portal based on the applicant's area codes.

The TWC says this is voluntary, but hopes that if enough people follow the recommendation, more people will be able to stop by to apply.

The $ 2 billion emergency aid bill signed by President Trump expanded unemployment benefits, as well as eligibility for workers who would not normally qualify, including part-time, self-employed and contract workers .