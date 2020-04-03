Watch Jimmy Fallon being tricked by his dog during a fun interview

Dogs are not always man's best friends.
On Friday, Jimmy Fallon He recruited his family dog Gary for a hilarious segment called "Jimmy Talks with Gary,quot;. Sitting on your front porch, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon The host met his canine friend and asked him a series of questions about how he is doing during social distancing. To his surprise, Gary's responses were quite daring.
Starting on a positive note, Jimmy wanted to know if his beloved cub was happy that his humans were spending more time at home, to which Gary, whose voice was dubbed, replied, "Yes, yes. Totally. So what is it? the ETA in which you return to the office? "
Puzzled by the dog's response, Jimmy tried again and asked if he had been watching any good shows lately. "I've been watching this new one," Squirrel out of the window. "Super bingeworthy. I can't wait to see the next squirrel."
The next thing on Jimmy's list of questions was knowing who Gary's favorite Fallon family member was, and without hesitation replied: "(Jimmy's wife) Nancy (Juvonen) Boom, that was easy. "
As for what has been the highlight of Gary's "quarantine," the adorable dog replied, "Probably when I took a bite of chicken off the table. When Jimmy scolded Gary for his bad table manners, things Gary continued, "Don & # 39; t & # 39; bad dog & # 39; me. I see how you snack at 2 in the morning. I see everything in this house. Just keep the chicken coming, kidding me. "
Slightly embarrassed, Jimmy moved on to the next question and asked Gary if he had any fun projects to come. the Saturday night live The furry alum friend replied humorously: "Banging your glass with my tail, pulling the stuffing out of the toys and I think something might be going on with Quibi. It's not a big deal." After hearing the dog's impressive response, Jimmy joked, "That's a big problem."
Giving Gary the floor before closing the session, Jimmy asked if he had any thanks that he wanted to give, to which she sweetly replied, "Yes, I would like to congratulate everyone who is working on this pandemic." After Jimmy mistakenly assumed that she was talking about him, Gary clarified, "I'm talking about all the real heroes, all the nurses, the doctors and the people who work in supermarkets and the delivery people. They are risking their lives to save them." . ours."
Check out Jimmy and Gary's adorable chat in the video above!
