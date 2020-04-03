Watch Jimmy Fallon being tricked by his dog during a fun interview

Dogs are not always man's best friends.

On Friday, Jimmy Fallon He recruited his family dog ​​Gary for a hilarious segment called "Jimmy Talks with Gary,quot;. Sitting on your front porch, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon The host met his canine friend and asked him a series of questions about how he is doing during social distancing. To his surprise, Gary's responses were quite daring.

Starting on a positive note, Jimmy wanted to know if his beloved cub was happy that his humans were spending more time at home, to which Gary, whose voice was dubbed, replied, "Yes, yes. Totally. So what is it? the ETA in which you return to the office? "

Puzzled by the dog's response, Jimmy tried again and asked if he had been watching any good shows lately. "I've been watching this new one," Squirrel out of the window. "Super bingeworthy. I can't wait to see the next squirrel."