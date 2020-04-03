Watch Jessica Alba break her self-care routine with Jimmy Fallon

Jessica Alba it's about self-care.

The actress walked Jimmy Fallon through his daily self-care routine during the Thursday episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon With a useful demo. Joining the nightly host from his beautiful closet, he explained that wearing a face mask in the morning is just one of the ways that he has taken an extra moment for her while distancing himself.

"I think right now is a very important time to take care of yourself," the founder of the Honest Co. told Jimmy, who was following him from his bathroom at home. "I think personal care is very important and I always start my personal care routine, which is daily, especially when I'm on Zoom calls, with my mask on."

Before jumping into her self-care tutorial, Jessica noticed that the Saturday night live Alum will need a headband to keep her hair out of the way. Fortunately for him, his 5-year-old daughter. Franny He lent her the cat ear headband. To her surprise, Jessica's spa headband also featured animal ears.