Watch Jessica Alba break her self-care routine with Jimmy Fallon

The actress walked Jimmy Fallon through his daily self-care routine during the Thursday episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon With a useful demo. Joining the nightly host from his beautiful closet, he explained that wearing a face mask in the morning is just one of the ways that he has taken an extra moment for her while distancing himself.
"I think right now is a very important time to take care of yourself," the founder of the Honest Co. told Jimmy, who was following him from his bathroom at home. "I think personal care is very important and I always start my personal care routine, which is daily, especially when I'm on Zoom calls, with my mask on."
Before jumping into her self-care tutorial, Jessica noticed that the Saturday night live Alum will need a headband to keep her hair out of the way. Fortunately for him, his 5-year-old daughter. Franny He lent her the cat ear headband. To her surprise, Jessica's spa headband also featured animal ears.
With his hair pulled back, the Never been Kissed star went on to the next step, which was to apply the perfect Honest Beauty Prime + Mask, which she uses every morning for its benefits to refine pores and tighten skin. "My daughter Honor (11) also wears it, "he said while applying the mask." They are berries and rich in antioxidants. "Wanting to make a comparison, Jimmy decided to wear the Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mask on one side of his face and the Prime + Protect mask on the other.
As their masks dried, Jimmy asked Jessica a series of questions about "The Last Thing,quot;, starting with the last thing she Googled. "The last thing I Googled was: appropriate horror movies, which by the way, there aren't any. Because my kids want to watch horror movies. We do a movie night every night," he said. Then Jimmy asked him to list the last game he played, which was an inside hole.
After removing the mask, Jimmy couldn't help but rave over his skin. "Oh, I feel good. I feel fresh and clean," he said. "Look at me … I'm going to make a TikTok video right now. I love it." To complete the routine, Jessica suggested continuing with a moisturizer to maintain hydration. Another way Jessica practices self-care is through her new YouTube channel, where she and her children have been making DIY videos together. More recently, the group made a DIY body butter.
Before logging out, Jessica also encouraged viewers to visit honest.com/donate to help her company's efforts to provide families in need with essential items like diapers. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the brand is also making a big comeback. "And with Honest Co., too, we donate 3 million diapers, 20,000 wipes, 20,000 personal care products because there are so many families now," she shared earlier on the show. "But there is … literally, that's the number one need for families in poverty, but also families who don't have a job. They have to choose between diapers and they shouldn't have to."
