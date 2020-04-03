Watch Jennifer Aniston surprise a nurse who tested positive for COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston Y Jimmy Kimmel gave a St. George, Utah, nurse a sweet surprise in Thursday's home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The nurse, Kimball fairbanks, found out that he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.
"Therefore, I had to be away from work and away from my family for two weeks," he said via video chat, noting that he has two daughters who are 4 years and 18 months.
Fairbanks said she started feeling sick two or three days after her shift last Tuesday. Although he normally works on a cardiovascular floor, he said he had focused primarily on patients with COVID-19.
"I felt like I was hit by a train," he said when asked to describe how he feels, "but I think I have really mild symptoms. You know, I feel like I have a cold combined with the flu. But overall … it feels decently manageable. "
Aniston, who entered the interview halfway as a surprise, thanked Fairbanks for their work.
"I just have to say God bless you and everyone who is out there doing what they are doing," the actress said via video chat. "I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything they are doing and put their health at risk and all that. They are phenomenal."
Then he told Fairbanks that he is receiving $ 10,000 from Postmates to help pay for food deliveries. Kimmel said that all the nurses in her flat would also receive gift cards.
To see the surprise, as well as the rest of Aniston's interview, watch the videos.
