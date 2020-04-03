Watch Jennifer Aniston surprise a nurse who tested positive for COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston Y Jimmy Kimmel gave a St. George, Utah, nurse a sweet surprise in Thursday's home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The nurse, Kimball fairbanks, found out that he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

"Therefore, I had to be away from work and away from my family for two weeks," he said via video chat, noting that he has two daughters who are 4 years and 18 months.

Fairbanks said she started feeling sick two or three days after her shift last Tuesday. Although he normally works on a cardiovascular floor, he said he had focused primarily on patients with COVID-19.

"I felt like I was hit by a train," he said when asked to describe how he feels, "but I think I have really mild symptoms. You know, I feel like I have a cold combined with the flu. But overall … it feels decently manageable. "