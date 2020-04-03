Waka Flocka claims cheating on his wife Tammy Rivera made her better

Let me show hands to people who agree with the logic that surviving an adventure can strengthen a relationship. Well you're definitely not alone if you raise your hand since Waka Flocka said cheating on his wife Tammy Rivera made her feel better.

The revelation came during a couple therapy session on their show, "Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka." Waka firmly believes that her deception had turned Tammy into "a beast,quot;.

“I actually made it badder. He had no idea what he was up against. He could have done it or broken it … it made it even better than he thought, "Waka told her therapist, Dr. Siri." Help her. "

But Tammy was not buying anything that Waka was selling. She replied, "No, you didn't. That's the thing, he thinks he helped me by doing something wrong and the bad things he did to make me more bad, that didn't help me."

She continued: “What he did was add insecurities to me and make me not trust your judgment in certain things and made me not trust you in certain ways. It didn't help me. You didn't have to do that. Life would have done that.

Waka recognized that it sounds kind of messy to tell his wife, but he doubled over anyway.

"It sucks to say, 'hey, the deception made you better,' but it actually made Tami like a beast," he said. “Basically everyone was looking at her. I don't think anything is more embarrassing than that. "

However, Tammy wasn't having it.

"Cheating didn't make me stronger," he said in response to Waka. "Beating your a ** made me stronger."

The couple has not been shy about their fidelity issues, but it appears they have chosen to continue, renewing their vows in 2019.

Roommates, do you agree with Waka Flocka in this case? Let us know.