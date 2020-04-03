Visual Effects Producer for Great Movies was 54 – Deadline

Rebecca Ramsey, whose visual effects credits include the films. The Hunger Games, Watchers Y Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, has died. She was 54 years old and died on March 7 of complications related to a fall in her home, according to her friend Jenny McShane. .
Ramsey was a producer and EP for visual effects, VR / AR / MR, 3D stereo, design, and motion graphics for features, TV, titles, commercials, and new media. He was a board member of the Visual Effects Society for several years and a longtime member of the Producers Guild.
At the time of her death, she was working as a visual effects producer on the film. Clouds for Warner Brothers, directed by Justin Baldoni and slated for release sometime next year.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Weber. Commemorative plans have yet to be announced.
%MINIFYHTML40f43fe48383d3f15ab2ad5211974d447%