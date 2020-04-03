Visual Effects Producer for Great Movies was 54 – Deadline

Rebecca Ramsey, whose visual effects credits include the films. The Hunger Games, Watchers Y Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, has died. She was 54 years old and died on March 7 of complications related to a fall in her home, according to her friend Jenny McShane. .

Ramsey was a producer and EP for visual effects, VR / AR / MR, 3D stereo, design, and motion graphics for features, TV, titles, commercials, and new media. He was a board member of the Visual Effects Society for several years and a longtime member of the Producers Guild.

Courtesy of Jenny McShane.

At the time of her death, she was working as a visual effects producer on the film. Clouds for Warner Brothers, directed by Justin Baldoni and slated for release sometime next year.