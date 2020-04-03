Virtual Tiger Roll chasing great national glory | Racing News

Tiger Roll will have to wait until 2021 to try to make history and join Red Rum as a three-time Grand National winner, but he could still be a virtual hero this weekend.

With the real canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic that has suspended all races in Britain until at least the end of April, the Virtual Grand National has captured the imagination, and all profits from bookmakers will be donated to charities of the NHS.

To be screened in a special program on ITV starting at 5pm on Saturday, the race promises to use the latest CGI technology and the best information available to produce the most accurate result possible.

Davy Russell would again have been the man in the Gordon Elliott superstar chair in Aintree.

He said: "It is a great way to create money for the NHS, it is great that they are distributing profits in that way and it is nice to know that the NHS is going to benefit from it, so it is great."

"These are difficult times, there are many people sitting at home and hopefully it will give them something to enjoy and watch."

On how he had been waiting for the historic Tiger Roll bet, Russell said: "He ran a blinding in Cheltenham, on terrain that would not have been suitable. Easysland who defeated him is also not a bad horse."

"The way the weather is right now the ground would have been perfect for him."

"There would be any number of dangers: Walk In The Mill right at the bottom (of the weights), dangers everywhere. With Tiger having to carry so much weight, there will always be something that looks attractive there."

One driver pursuing a first national victory, even if it's virtual, is Richard Johnson. The multi-champion jockey partners with Alpha Des Obeaux in Tiger Roll colors.

He said, "In these times that we are in, we hope it will be a little fun and if we can raise money for a cause as good as the NHS, it has to be good for everyone. It is good to hear that bookmakers will give their winnings. for charity.

"We are all very grateful for the NHS and the work they are doing. There is no other cause worth it at the moment."

"It is in a great moment, if people have walked or walked, I hope they receive good support and I think we all understand right now that the world is in a strange place and if we can have a little fun for half an hour, that will be great.

"You never know, it could be my chance to win the Grand National, I will definitely cheer up!"

He added about Alpha Des Obeaux, who was third on the famous fences at Becher Chase in December: "Native River was the horse he expected to ride in the race, but when he got injured I thought he had a slim chance of riding Alpha Des Obeaux if one of Gordon's top horsemen was not available.

"It is very sad for all the connections a horse had to go there, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity and with these horses you don't know what will happen this time next year."

"Hopefully for all the people who have horses in the virtual race, it will be joyous fun in a difficult time."

The Definitly Red trained by Brian Ellison at 14-1 has been among the horses that have proven popular with sponsors.

Ladbrokes' Nicola McGeady said: "With all the proceeds going to the NHS, it's wonderful to see so many embrace the fun of the Virtual Grand National. Manchester United and Liverpool fans have wasted no time supporting Definitely Red, but how I hoped, Tiger Roll fans are also in force to support their virtual hero. "

William Hill reported a similar issue, with Tiger Roll, Definitly Red and Beware The Bear for money, the latter being the company's worst result at 33-1.

Spokesman Rupert Adams said: "We couldn't be happier with the numbers and with the vast majority of bets expected tomorrow, we could have a very busy day."

David Stevens for Coral said: "Flapping at the Grand National is an annual tradition for many people, and while this year's loss of the actual race is a major blow, it's great that people can still get involved this weekend. , with the Virtual version that replaces the real one.

"Tiger Roll would have been a red-hot favorite to become the first horse to win three Nationals in a row, and the virtual Tiger will surely be popular as well, but best of all, whatever horse wins on Saturday, the real winners They will be the brilliant NHS charities to which the profits of any bookmaker will go. "