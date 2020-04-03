Virtual preview of Grand National | Racing News

Nick Grant anticipates Virtual Grand National on Saturday and makes his prediction 1-2-3-4-5.

The races have been denied their biggest day of the year with the forced cancellation of the Grand National, but bettors still have a chance to endorse the & # 39; winner & # 39 ;, courtesy of the virtual version.

The latest CGI technology will be used in the ITV broadcast on Saturday, with the grand race ending at 5.15 p.m., replicating what would have been the start time for the real thing.

Most of the attention at Aintree, and with the general public, would have surrounded Tiger Roll, who last year became the first consecutive winner of the world's biggest obstacle course since the only Red Rum.

Bookmakers, who will give all proceeds from this weekend's event to NHS charities, make Gordon Elliott's remarkable 10-year-old boy a 5-1 favorite to join & # 39; Rummy & # 39; like three times & # 39; winner & # 39 ;.

No one will argue with that, but he had a difficult race at Cheltenham a few weeks ago and the computer, previously shown to be quite accurate in his evaluations, will also account for his delay in returning to action, as a minor injury meant which only started galloping in January.

Ground conditions will be taken into account, although that is in their favor as they would not have wanted much rain, and it is worth remembering that they have recovered from Cheltenham in great shape before, so it is not a big concern – No there is doubt about its hardness.

What is a lingering question is whether there is someone lurking around a bit, like Burrows Saint, who gets a stone from the market leader.

Still largely unexposed on fences, Willie Mullins' trained gelding won the Irish national last season and has a classy finishing touch.

He hasn't run since an obstacle course in Punchestown in December, where he was allowed an easy lead under Rachael Blackmore and never looked back.

Blackmore rides again, and at 12-1, the seven-year-old looks like a crunchy round-trip call to spoil the Tiger Roll party.

With bookmakers offering round-trip terms on the first five houses, there's plenty to be interested in for those who want something at a fancy price.

Ok Corral falls into that category at 25-1. Nicky Henderson was very happy with how his preparation was going and since Nacional is one of the few great races that has eluded him, the Seven Barrows master might think that it is just his luck to win this.

It looks like Yala Enki will be popular at 28-1 with Bryony Frost in the saddle and 16-1 chances Kimberlite Candy won't forget the bottom of the weights.

SELECTIONS: 1. BURROWS SAINT; 2. Tiger Roll; 3. Ok Corral; 4. Yala Enki; 5. Kimberlite Candy.