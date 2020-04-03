Virtual GP: everything you need to know as F1 prepares for the second race online

What exactly is a virtual GP? And how can Stokes expect to compete with Leclerc on the track? The main questions answered …







%MINIFYHTML9f3614a5d47d3c9435b0898fd3161e2d11% %MINIFYHTML9f3614a5d47d3c9435b0898fd3161e2d12%

After a highly entertaining debut race, Formula 1 is gearing up for its second official Virtual Grand Prix this weekend as 20 drivers, from Charles Leclerc to Ben Stokes, prepare to fight each other online.

Five F1 drivers from the 2020 grid signed up for the event, which will take place around Melbourne's Albert Park track, and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and our YouTube channel. Sunday night.

You want to know more? We have you covered …

What exactly is a Virtual Grand Prize?

Virtual F1 Esports Series was launched by F1 when the sport was looking for alternatives during the forced absence of its 2020 season. The championship is being organized in the official F1 video game of 2019, with a grid of 20 drivers, which will not necessarily be the same in each race, all competing on the same track online from the comfort of their homes.

0:31 Lando Norris is pushed and loses fourth on the line to Jimmy Broadbent at the inaugural Virtual Bahrain GP Lando Norris is pushed and loses fourth on the line to Jimmy Broadbent at the inaugural Virtual Bahrain GP

All 10 F1 teams are represented (although the team now known as AlphaTauri is competing as Toro Rosso, as the game uses last year's grid).

These are Sunday night events, and a quick qualifying session will set the grid before a short-distance race where all the usual F1 practices take place. Lights out, car damage, pit stops, even a podium ceremony after the checkered flag!

How does it compare to the real thing?

While participating drivers don't have F1 simulator technology, they will all be racing steering wheels and pedals. Combine that with great graphics and accurate renderings, be it cars or tracks, and this is as close as you can get, other than physical strain, to reality.

There aren't many sports where you can deftly replicate the 'official' product, think about playing FIFA compared to football and Madden compared to the NFL, but F1 had an avenue of Esports that it could reject.

Don't faster cars and drivers have a big advantage?

Not necessarily. All 20 cars are set to have the same speed, while drivers will also have the same fixed settings. That means a Williams can, on paper, easily outperform a Mercedes. Renault, without an official F1 race victory since 2008, won the Bahrain Virtual GP.

F1 has also attempted to level a mixed playing field by configuring game settings to "encourage competitive and entertaining racing." This includes reduced vehicle damage and optional anti-lock brakes and traction control for those less familiar with the game.

Practice can also be perfect. Seven F1 drivers, past or present, entered the debut race a fortnight ago, but only one of them, Stoffel Vandoorne, finished in the top three. Less experienced drivers obviously need racing nous, but they might be able to fight a current F1 star on the track.

So there has already been a race?

Yes, and it was completely crazy! One Direction singer Liam Payne and golfer Ian Poulter participated in the Bahrain Virtual GP, and the race was rife with chaos, be it a big accident at first as former F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg started to turn, Johnny Herbert cut the opening corner to take the lead from 16th on the grid, or Lando Norris misses the start of the race but takes over & # 39; LandoBot & # 39; before a bypass at the last corner.

0:47 A look back at how the Virtual Bahrain GP started, with a surprising start to Sky F1's Johnny Herbert A look back at how the Virtual Bahrain GP started, with a surprising start to Sky F1's Johnny Herbert

There are many reasons to hope that this weekend will be even more spectacular.

Who will participate this Sunday?

Lots of great names.

Charles Leclerc, who enjoyed an excellent debut season with Ferrari last year, signed up to debut, and is so far one of only five F1 drivers confirmed on the grid. Norris will be back in action for McLaren, while George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will be involved, meaning Williams' Esports lineup mirrors that of his F1 2020 team.

Charles Leclerc and Ben Stokes will participate in a virtual GP

Alex Albon will be at Red Bull, with the British-born Thai driver associated with none other than England cricket star Ben Stokes, who is taking Max Verstappen's place for him. No pressure!

Sky F1's Herbert and Anthony Davidson will also be involved again, while F1 says more names will be confirmed in the coming days before the race.

Here is the complete lineup so far.

Look at this space!

Why do they run in Australia?

While the plan for the Esports series was to reflect the corresponding event on the F1 2020 calendar, the virtual Bahrain GP took place on the same day as the & # 39; real & # 39; Bahrain GP. It was going to happen, for example, that was not possible this weekend. This is because the Hanoi track, which was supposed to host the inaugural Vietnam GP on the F1 calendar on Sunday, is not available in the 2019 F1 game.

That means they are running & # 39; in & # 39; Albert Park, which is useful since races were missed there in the opening of the F1 2020 season.

How can i look

The event will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 starting at 8 p.m., and qualification will take place first before the race. The show will also be broadcast live on our YouTube channel.

You can also follow the race through our digital platforms: we will provide updates on a live blog and on Twitter.