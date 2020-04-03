Vikrant Massey's fiancee Sheetal Thakur's birthday post is adorable to him

Vikrant Massey was a renowned television actor before entering the world of Bollywood. Her first lead role came earlier this year alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak by Meghna Gulzar. The film received much love from critics and for its powerful performances. Today is Vikrant's 33rd birthday and the actor surrounded him with his mother and fiancee Sheetal Thakur. Vikrant and Sheetal They dated for a long time before they decided to take their relationship to the next level.



Sheetal visited Instagram today to share a special post for her future husband on his birthday and captioned a beautiful photo like, “You are the most beautiful, charming, tender, and beautiful person I have ever met, and even that is an understatement. Happy Happy Birthday Bebu♥ ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ #janaabkajanamdinn"

Aren't they too cute?