Vicky Kaushal's latest video on housework is as real as it can be

The 21-day blockade has brought out glamorous stars who abandon their public image and live fairly regular lives. We have seen Katrina Kaif do the dishes and sweep her room, Deepika Padukone organizes her kitchen cabinets … Now Vicky Kaushal has taken on the job of cleaning her house.

Sharing an adorable video on Instagram today, Vicky was seen cleaning his ceiling fan quite religiously. Captioning the video, "I thought I'd be interacting with my fans today …", Vicky surely seemed to have fun with housework.

He previously shared photos of himself dating his mother and brother, Sunny Kaushal. But we have to say that this new role really agrees with him. Don't you think, ladies?