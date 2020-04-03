Veterans deaths at Holyoke Soldiers House have risen to 18

%MINIFYHTMLfb4db3265d96c8701ac64e826c0ae3649% %MINIFYHTMLfb4db3265d96c8701ac64e826c0ae36410%

As the state opens an investigation on what an outbreak of the new coronavirus was like potentially mismanaged At Holyoke Soldiers House, officials say they expect the number of cases and deaths among veteran residents to increase in the coming days.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Thursday that testing of all residents and staff had been completed at the Holyoke facility and that "results are coming." Home tests of Chelsea soldiers in the state by a medical team were also underway, he said.

In Holyoke, 18 veteran residents have died, at least 12 of whom tested positive for COVID-19. In Chelsea, two residents diagnosed with the new coronavirus have died.

The state released the following breakdown of cases between residents and staff at the homes of the two veterans:

The total numbers at the Holyoke Soldiers House as of Thursday:

18 veteran resident deaths (12 positive tests, 3 pending, 2 negative, 1 unknown)

23 veteran residents tested positive

7 employees have tested positive

Total numbers at Chelsea Soldiers House as of Thursday:

2 deaths of veteran residents (2 positive)

9 veteran residents have tested positive

7 evaluated employees (2 positive, 2 negative, 3 pending)

Sudders said Thursday the state is implementing rapid on-site response tests for nursing home and nursing home residents statewide to target and contain new coronavirus outbreaks among populations at high risk for disease. serious.

"The nursing home project that we launched on Tuesday is now intensifying, ”said the secretary. "We have 16 members deployed to the Massachusetts National Guard. An additional 45 will be added to the team in the coming days. We have a single point of contact for nursing and nursing homes seeking help with testing, so far the program has evaluated 280 people and we plan to reach more people in the coming days. "

Currently, he said the program focuses on homes with known groups of cases and facilities that are transitioning to COVID-19 nursing homes. According to Sudders, of the 700 long-term care facilities in the state, coronavirus "clusters,quot; have been identified in 78 households.

“We know that older residents, particularly those living in long-term care facilities, are at high risk. … We are working hard to mitigate these groups and keep residents and staff safe, "he said.

The National Guard remains on-site at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, supporting staff and conducting tests, he said. All employees are screened several times a day for symptoms of the virus and are asked to leave work if they have a fever.

A clinical command structure, deployed earlier in the week after the severity of the home situation came to light, has been establishing monitoring protocols and evaluating all residents, he said. A hotline has been established for families to contact the home and obtain information about their loved ones.

"Despite the fact that the clinical care command structure establishes medical order and protocols, COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that has a much more severe impact on older adults and those with underlying conditions," said Sudders. "Unfortunately, the number of infected residents and deaths will continue to increase in the coming days."

Holyoke Soldiers' House superintendent Bennett Walsh was placed on administrative leave Monday after state officials said they were notified Sunday night that 11 veterans had died and five residents had tested positive for the new coronavirus. , but the cases had has not been communicated to the corresponding authorities.

Governor Charlie Baker called a former prosecutor from the US Attorney's office in Boston, Mark Pearlstein, conduct research at on-site events and initial outbreak management.

Walsh has released a statement denying any wrongdoing. But employees at home he said to WBUR that when the first suspected coronavirus case was detected in a resident in the home memory care unit, the leadership did not follow CDC guidance on isolating people suspected of having the virus.

"I was not in any kind of isolation," a CNA at the facility told the station. "It was between 23 or 24 other veterans. He walked infecting everyone present.

While the veteran was being evaluated, employees told WBUR that staff who were still interacting with him were told not to wear protective masks and that the house did not publicly announce the positive result for a week after it arrived. Even after the positive result, the staff alleges that the infected veteran was allowed to walk in common spaces and interact with other residents, according to WBUR.

WHDH reports A Holyoke home nursing assistant was reprimanded by management for wearing personal protective equipment on March 18 while the outbreak was unfolding.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has said He was alerted to the worsening outbreak in the state-run veterans home on Saturday by an anonymous letter. After contacting Walsh, Morse said he was concerned about a "clear lack of urgency,quot; on the part of the superintendent, so he contacted Baker's office about the situation.

"We will get to the bottom of what happened and when and by whom," Baker said earlier this week.

