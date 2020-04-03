Veteran cast members return for Coronavirus 90's fiance Spin-Off: Self-Quarantined & # 39;

TLC

The coronavirus pandemic apparently gives TLC an idea to create a new spin-off for its popular reality TV series. "90 day fianceOn Thursday, April 2, the network announced "90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined," a limited series featuring cast members from across the reality series franchise that are filmed during self-isolation.

"For the couples featured in the '90 Day Fiance' franchise, their relationships have been proven by distance, cultural and religious differences, skeptical families, language barriers, and much more. Now, like the rest of the world, their lives and love are facing an unfathomable challenge from the global coronavirus pandemic, "TLC said in a press release.

He added: "Many fans have been curious about how their favorite partners and individuals are coping during the crisis, so we have asked them to film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories have a lens" for the world, from the anxiety and fever of the cabin to the laughter and inspiration. We are humble and happy that they opened their hearts and homes to the TLC public during this unprecedented time. "

Lee assured that everyone will continue to practice social distancing while working. "Our team is not physically close to them. They will help them remotely," he explained. However, since the footage was filmed by the cast members themselves, Lee noted that this series may seem very eccentric. It will look as if the paint has not dried. I think our audience is incredibly forgiving right now, and I hope they accept the way it looks. It will be a disaster! "

Returning couples include Darcey and Jesse, Pedro and Chantel, Colt and Debbie, Corey and Evelin, Tiffany and Ronald, Narkyia and Lowo, as well as Brett and Daya. Joining them are Benjamin and Akinyi, Patrick, Elizabeth and Andrei, Anna and Mursel and more.

The five-episode limited series will premiere on Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. on TLC.