Vermont Governor Phil Scott urges everyone in the state to wear cloth face masks

As the CDC reconsiders the guidelines on wearing face masks in public, Vermont Governor Phil Scott is not waiting for a definitive answer. During a press conference on Coronavirus held on Friday, April 3, 2020, Governor Scott urged all residents of the state to wear cloth face masks when in public. The announcement was made through Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, whom you can see on the video player on the podium. It is believed that the CDC may soon change its recommendations and urge all American citizens and visitors to wear face masks in public. Although not much is known about the virus, more information is coming.

It has been learned that Coronavirus can live on various substances for hours. Whether cardboard, plastic, or steel, inanimate objects can become hosts to the coronavirus. Although there are no recommended guidelines for treating the virus on hard surfaces, many people are spraying items, washing them, and using devices such as UV light disinfectant wands and steam cleaners. Dr. Fauci has recommended frequent hand washing, as well as a way to remove any viruses that may be transmitted to your skin from the door knob, a grocery cart, or a package that arrives at your door.

Dr. Fauci also recommends that everyone stop shaking hands, as he says this is one of the most common direct forms of transmission. Another form of direct transmission is if someone coughs or breathes on you. This includes talking.

Because the virus can remain in the air, cloth masks are believed to offer some protection. It is also important not to touch your face, as it can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose, mouth, or even ears in this way.

Vermont is starting to wear masks, though everyone makes it clear that N95 masks and surgical masks should go to healthcare workers first – everyone else should wear a cloth mask or other suitable face covering.

You can watch the full press conference with Vermont Governor Phil Scott and Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine in the following video player.

What do you think about the new Vermont order?

Are you going to start wearing a facial mask in public?



