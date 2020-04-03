Verge's Twitch tips columnist answers the question: What is Twitch, anyway?

Twitch is difficult to describe, understand and start using. It's also incredibly rewarding once you get used to it, which is the way these things tend to go: the harder it is to get into something, the more you will like your mastery of it. I've been writing about Twitch and its diverse ecosystems for a while, and lately more and more people have come to me to make variations on the same two questions: What is Twitch and why should I care? How do I start transmitting?

The answers to those two questions, I think, capture the entire Twitch experience; Among them is a whole universe of streamers, emoticons, games, communities and equipment. I thought I should take some time to explain it, now that we're living in a world of locks and unlimited screen time, and now that Twitch has gotten a huge boost in popularity because it's a fun thing to do online. So let's dive in!

Okay, I'm going to bite: What is Twitch? – Rusty, Portland, Maine

That's a great question. The obvious answer is: a website! The least obvious answer: a website that people use to broadcast live across the globe! The even less obvious answer: Twitch is the community of broadcasters, the audiences that watch them, and the technology that makes it possible. Twitch is Twitch. But it's a place where you can watch anyone do everything from knitting to cooking, live music performances, and of course video games.

Why do people like to watch other people play video games? Who would volunteer to play the unhappy college girlfriend? Can you talk to them or do you just watch in disconnected silence? – Gato, San Francisco, California

I'm feeling some resentment here, which I like. Surely you can play an "unhappy college girlfriend,quot; on Twitch! But yeah, you talk to the people you're watching. Twitch's chat feature is integral to the site because it's one of the main things that differentiates live streaming from pre-recorded performance. Twitch chat is also a bit difficult to understand, at least for some of the bigger channels on the site, because it works differently in different contexts.

If you're watching a smaller streamer, you probably won't see as many KEKW, PepeHands, and Kappas (emotes, in other words) as you will on a larger channel. Generally, smaller streamers interact more with their audiences because it's not overwhelming to keep up to date while streaming themselves doing whatever they are good at. The corollary is that bigger streamers review their chats less because it's harder to keep up with chat and game.

People like to watch Twitch streams for a couple of reasons. Mainly because they are entertaining (or "have a good vibe,quot;) or because they are extremely good at what they're doing, whether it's speed Mario or working on cars.

Speaking of Pepes:

Hello bijan

I just started seeing shrink streamers and was wondering if there was an easy way to tell in advance if someone is wrong.

What makes it difficult is that pepe the frog also seems ubiquitous … like, on channels that are otherwise fine or streamers that I know aren't fash, people in chat use pepe emoticons all the time, what maybe it's shaking up all my usual judgments. – Alex, London, UK

Well Alex, there's a lot here. You are not seeing things; There are a lot of Pepes on Twitch. What you're seeing is the site's culture of emotions in action. Gestures are very important to Twitch because they are like the hole in the center of a bun: it defines everything else about the site. Twitch emoticons are created by its affiliates and partners, who unlock emoticon spaces based on how many people subscribe to them. You can create an emote from whatever you want, as long as it conforms to the default dimensions, is a .png, and also goes through the site approval process. (They do not allow emoticons that can be abused to make hate comments). Once you subscribe to a transmitter, you gain access to its gestures. So it's like a plaque that shows your loyalty / who you want to see.

Global gestures are something else entirely. As the name implies, they are global, meaning that anyone can use them throughout the site. They are carefully selected by Twitch. (Here is a list, and this is what everyone wants to say). But Pepe is not a global gesture. What you're really looking at are two plugins for Twitch: BetterTTV and FrankerFaceZ, which work a bit like Reddit Enhancement Suite does on Reddit. Basically BTTV and FFZ allow you to do a lot of things that Twitch doesn't allow you to change; you can mess with the chat aspect etc. These extensions enable Pepes, so if you type "PepeHands,quot; in someone's chat, everyone with BTTV / FFZ extensions installed will see the emote. Its use is so widespread on Twitch that everyone is supposed to have one or the other.

But about your question. The answer for Twitch is to watch the chat and then the community. You can tell what a streamer is like, if they like to be ~ nervous ~, for example, or are terribly annoying, depending on who likes to watch them, because streamers tend to attract people like them. It's really difficult to create an audience on Twitch, so most streamers focus on one game or one aspect of their personality to stand out in hopes of attracting more people to their channel. Streamers set the rules for chatting, so if you see some non-moderate stuff you prefer not to fuck with, it's time to bounce, either from a streamer's channel or on your Discord. That makes it a little harder to tell who you like and who you don't, but it's always worth checking someone out before donating a sub or view. Pepes are pretty neutral on Twitch – they refer to their looks, for the most part, e.g. "The global pandemic PepeHands PepeHands PepeHands,quot;.

I hope that helps! Stay safe and healthy, but above all, stay inside. And look at Twitch.

Always love

Bijan