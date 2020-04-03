Val Kilmer reveals in his new book that he has been single for 2 decades: he feels lonely every day

Val Kilmer has been out of the limelight now for almost twenty years. Turns out, he's been single for almost the same amount of time. In a new memory, I am your HuckleberryThe 60-year-old actor revealed how lonely he has been for the past two decades.

In excerpts acquired by People Magazine, Val wrote in his book that he has not had a girlfriend in 20 years. According to the Batman forever Actor, he feels lonely "every day,quot;, and the fact that he has always "found women more interesting than men,quot; has worsened his loneliness.

The Saint Alum stated that she felt it was one of the reasons that men and women had always gotten along. Men are "big reddish elephants,quot; and "are butterflies,quot;. Val has had many prolific relationships over the years, including Angelina Jolie, Cindy Crawford, and Cher.

However, the one who left him with the deepest anguish was Daryl Hannah. Val wrote in her book that she has suffered a lot of "heart pain," but worst of all was Daryl Hannah, who is now married to Neil Young. Val and Daryl dated in the early 2000s.

See this post on Instagram Dear reader. I have a crush on you. And now, more than ever, I want to escape with you. It is dangerous, although according to the last 48 hours, it seems that everything is. They say that when one of your five senses is engaged, you can feel the others become stronger. My speech was compromised a few years ago, but now I see and feel things that I have never seen or felt before. So please let me, as we travel at lightning speed because I have led a life at lightning speed. Welcome to my book, I'm Your Huckleberry, it will be available everywhere on April 21, but now you can order copies from your favorite bookstore. Stay safe there, reader, I'd love to accompany you on the journey. – the man behind the book A post shared by Val Kilmer (@valkilmerofficial) on March 16, 2020 at 2:57 p.m. PDT

In the book, Val joked that she always loved Neil but now hates him. Regarding Angelina Jolie, he described her as "the most touching and serious,quot;, and credited Cindy Crawford for helping him through his divorce with Joanne Whalley.

According to Kilmer, who once co-starred with Tom Cruise in Top GunWhen asked how Angelina was, he said he was like other superstars but "just more." Cher, on the other hand, came to fight for Kilmer when he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015.

The actor has a particular respect for Cher, who, he says, helped him through his darkest days, his cancer diagnosis, and his subsequent recovery.

Cher was the type of person who had incredible commitment and loyalty to the people she cared about, Kilmer explained. These days, he doesn't have cancer and he couldn't be more grateful for it.



