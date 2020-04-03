US Women's Open USA Postponed until December due to coronavirus | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML4833f7ab87052e4e5c7543bb9c7cf0ab11% %MINIFYHTML4833f7ab87052e4e5c7543bb9c7cf0ab12%





Jeongeun Lee6 is now slated to defend his title six months ahead of schedule

The US Women & # 39; s Open was postponed until December, the United States Golf Association announced.

The tournament will remain at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, and will now be played in the second week of December, originally scheduled for early June.

Lee6 claimed a two-shot victory in Charleston last year

However, due to reduced daylight in December, two courses will be used for the first two rounds, and the Cypress Creek course will be in play during the second half of the event.

USGA Executive Director Mike Davis said: "The USGA remains committed to hosting the US Women's Open in 2020. We are grateful to the LPGA and our broadcast partner Fox for their excellent collaboration in finding a new date for the championship.

What's next for the older golfers @ Will we see four majors and a Ryder Cup play from August to November?

"Our priority continues to be ensuring the safety of everyone involved in the US Women's Open, while giving the best players in the world a chance to compete this year."

"We are incredibly grateful to Champions Golf Club for their flexibility and support during this uncertain time. The club, led by Jack and Robin Burke, has been a close friend of the USGA for some time."

Men's US Open remains in June at Winged Foot

"They were stepped up in 2017 to house the US Women's Half Hobbyist in the short term after it was displaced by a hurricane, and now accommodate a significant change in the schedule of our main women's championship, not to mention allowing us to use both golf courses ".

"We are confident that the combined efforts will lead to an incredibly special 75th US Women's Open."

The USGA has yet to release a new update on the fate of the men's US Open, which is still scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot GC in New York.