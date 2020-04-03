US Air Force Reserve USA Receive the first HC-130J Combat King II – Defense Blog

Pentagon No. 1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp reported that it delivered the first HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft to Patrick AFB's 920th Rescue Wing and 39th Rescue Squadron.

These crews have a 60-year legacy of using Hercs to save lives for now and the decades to come, it said in a press release.

These reservists are long-standing operators of the former HC-130 P / N Combat King combat search and rescue aircraft, which have been flying and maintaining HC-130 since the 1960s, using HC-130 to save more than 3,000 lives. The HC-130J is the only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform operated by the Air Force, the Air Force Reserve, and the Air National Guard.

The 920th RQW and 39th RQS also have the distinction of being the only HC-130J operators in the Air Force Reserve and will eventually have an HC-130J fleet to meet mission requirements.

Like other members of the US Air Force Rescue community. The 920th RQW and 39th RQS live with the motto "That Others May Live,quot;, reflecting the mission of supporting combat search and rescue anywhere in the world. These crews rely on the HC-130s to also extend the range of their HH-60 Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopters, which were manufactured by Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky business in Stratford, Connecticut.

Often tasked with air, air and helicopter refueling and ground refueling missions in the forward area, the capabilities of the HC-130 mission also include humanitarian aid operations, disaster response, aviation security / advisory cooperation , emergency aeromedical evacuation and evacuation of non-combatant operations

"In saluting a fleet for life-long work, we are also excited to commemorate a new era with the arrival of the first 920th HC-130J Combat King II," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. "This HC-130J provides 920 Citizen Airmen with increased power, capacity and performance to continue supporting critical missions close to home and around the world."