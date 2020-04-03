Ukrainian tank seen at the Yuma testing ground of the US Army. USA – Defense blog

A satellite image has recently appeared on online military forums showing what appear to be Soviet-era T-72 main battle tanks at the US Army Test Ground. USA Yuma, one of the largest military installations in the world.

Nowa Technika Wojskowa military expert Damian Ratka drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian T-80U was also in line with the main Soviet battle tanks.

"Well, look what I have found. At Yuma Proving Grounds, among many T-72s stored there, I found one of the 4 purchased by the US. From Ukraine in 2004 T-80UD / T-84 tanks,quot;, Ratka said On twitter.

In 2003, the United States government obtained four main T-80UD battle tanks from Ukraine. The four T-80UD tanks arrived at the US Army Aberdeen Test Center. USA In December 2003 and January 2004.

The T-80UD is a Ukrainian variant of a T-80U main battle tank, equipped with a diesel engine instead of the high-performance gas turbine. Additionally, this version of the tank is equipped with the Knife Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA).

Around 500 T-80UD tanks were built at the Malyshev plant in Kharkiv between 1987 and 1999. Pakistan, counteracting India's adoption of the Russian T-90, purchased almost 320 Ukrainian T-80UDs for its main armored corps from the Pakistani army. .