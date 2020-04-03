UCLA's Latest National Title and Program Path Moving Forward

UCLA defeated Arkansas 89-78 on April 3, 1995, for the program's 11th national men's basketball championship. The Bruins have not won a national championship since then.

That memorable night, when Ed O & # 39; Bannon scored 30 points in the upset against defending champion Razorbacks, is the last in the Bruins' illustrious history.

The Pac-12 is not much better: The conference has not won the NCAA Tournament since the Arizona title in 1997. The conference had a Final Four appearance in the 2010s. UCLA had a 19-12 record with the coach of first year Mick Cronin before the Pac-12 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

When asked if he was surprised by the 25-year drought of the UCLA title, Pac-12 analyst and former UCLA forward Don MacLean offered a mixed response.

"Yes and no," MacLean told Sporting News before the Pac-12 tournament was canceled. "It's hard to sustain success for that long. Going back to coach (John) Wooden, that was over 25 years ago. I think (Jim) Harrick won it in '95; you thought there would be something else after that. "

MacLean played for Harrick from 1988-92 and helped revive the program after a similar drought after Wooden, which led UCLA to 10 national championships, retired after 1974-75. The Bruins burned five coaches with two Final Four appearances before Harrick arrived. Cronin is the fourth UCLA coach since Harrick was fired in 1996.

Why did the national championship drought continue for a quarter of a century?

"In terms of the college basketball landscape, UCLA has gone through some transitions. They've had coaching changes and it's been kind of a stop and start since then," said MacLean. "When you have that unlike Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Michigan State, their coaches have been there for a while. You hope they have that success."

The Bruins had three consecutive Final Four appearances with Ben Howland from 2006-08. MacLean said Howland's execution is easy to overlook, but it also led to a self-examination of the program.

"It took us a while to get out of & # 39; We are UCLA, we are blue blooded because of the previous success & # 39;" said MacLean. "Well, you have to keep up with the times."

Talent is not the problem. UCLA has 38 NBA Draft picks, including 18 first-round picks since 1995. That includes the top five talents like Baron Davis (1999), Russell Westbrook (2008), Kevin Love (2008), and Lonzo Ball (2017).

The resources to compete with the other Blue Bloods are as follows: UCLA now has a state-of-the-art practice facility. The third part is Cronin, who earned Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in his first season. There is still a long way to go to recover blue blood.

"He is taking the challenge," said MacLean. "It's not that recent coaches haven't done it, but he's saying things that are a little different that make you think he wants to get it back. He doesn't want to succeed for him for now. He feels the responsibility of getting UCLA back to where it should be. "

Will that end the drought? Some perspective is needed. The Yankees have not won the World Series since 2009. Notre Dame football has not won a national championship since 1988. The Bruins are caught in the middle, and are a two-part response to conference struggles on the national stage. . Oregon made the last appearance in the Pac-12 Final Four in 2017.

MacLean said the UCLA self-test appears to be working. In a few years, Cronin could have this team in the mix for the Final Four, and that elusive national championship that hasn't happened since that night in 1995.

"Let's see what happens now," said MacLean. "They are operating as a great program. Let's see what happens from here. I would not be surprised if that success comes because they finally discovered it."