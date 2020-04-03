Uber Eats is adding a donation button in the restaurant app

Uber Eats is adding a donation button in the app for customers who want to contribute extra money to their favorite restaurant to help out during the coronavirus pandemic. Uber also plans to match each dollar-for-dollar contribution of up to $ 3 million to the Restaurant Employee Assistance Fund, with an additional donation of $ 2 million also to the fund. Uber says 100 percent of customer donations will go directly to their restaurant of choice.

Previously, Uber said it would give up delivery fees for independent restaurants in an effort to boost businesses that suffer as the coronavirus disrupts daily life. Uber's food delivery service is also working to deliver free meals to more than 300,000 health workers as part of its effort.

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund is managed by the educational fund of the 100-year-old National Restaurant Association, a major lobbying group representing more than 500,000 restaurants. Restaurant industry employees and workers who have been affected by COVID-19, including a decrease in wages or loss of employment, are eligible to apply for grants from the relief fund. Grant money will be awarded "as soon as possible,quot; to affected workers after they have been "reviewed and verified by NRAEF," according to the group.

Uber is testing a couple of different contribution amounts to offer as options to customers who want to donate, a spokesman said. (The company-provided screenshots have a $ 2 option.)

New York City restaurants working with Uber Eats received communication from the company Monday about the new donation effort. Restaurants in Uberother markets will be informed of the donation feature in the coming weeks. Uber does not explicitly seek the consent of restaurants before setting up the donation button, but the company says restaurants can easily unsubscribe if they wish.

Yelp, along with GoFundMe, was recently criticized by restaurant and bar owners for automatically opting for tens of thousands of small businesses to raise funds. Unlike Uber, Yelp set up fundraisers without informing any of the participants. And some restaurants said the opt-out process, in the event that they were hosting their own fundraising events or simply didn't want one to automatically set up Yelp, was unnecessarily onerous.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Recently criticized concert economy companies, including Uber, for classifying drivers and delivery workers as independent contractors, which she says excludes them from "critical rights and protections. like minimum wage and benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. " "