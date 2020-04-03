Tyler Cameron reveals where he meets Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron is pouring tea on how you really feel about Hannah brown Y Gigi hadid.
According to a TikTok video shared by @ bflyprincess3, the Jupiter, Florida model said that he and the former Bachelorette are "friends."
"She is a good friend," he said in the clip.
She also said that the supermodel is a "good girl,quot;.
"She is dating her old man now," added Cameron, apparently referring to Zayn Malik.
As fans will remember, Brown and Cameron met in season 15 of High school. The Alabama native sent the runner-up home during the final and accepted a proposal to Jed Wyatt; However, the two canceled the engagement after Brown found out that he had been dating someone else just before the show.
Brown then invited Cameron over for a drink on After the final rose. While it looked like they were going to give their relationship another shot, everything changed after it sparked romance rumors with Hadid. The two reportedly dated for two months and separated in the fall.
Still, fans continued to send out Cameron and Brown, especially after reality stars were spotted hanging out in Florida last month. The meeting occurred in early March, shortly after Cameron's mother, Andrea, passed away. A source told E! News Brown has "been there for Tyler,quot; and he is "grateful for his support." Cameron was photographed picking up Brown from the airport again in mid-March. They then enjoyed visiting Palm Beach, training, spending time with their friends, and making various TikTok videos. While there seem to be some flirty exchanges, celebrities were shy about their marital status. Now, it seems that Cameron is making things clear.
A source also told E! News that while there is a "definite chemistry,quot; between Brown and Cameron, "they are not dating."
"Both have expressed that they are not in a position to leave at the moment, but they care for each other," the source said last month. "They've both been through a lot recently and are supporting each other. Tyler has definitely supported Hannah, and it feels very comforting to have her around. They have distanced themselves socially and are having so much fun together. Hannah gets along well with family and Tyler's friends and everyone loves her. "
These two are not the only ones at Bachelor Nation to raise a few eyebrows. Peter Weber, who also appeared in the season of Brown and went on to star The Bachelorhas recently been seen dating Kelley Flanagan. While Flanagan said to E! News in mid-March "is not dating Peter,quot;, the two have spent a lot of time together.
It seems that fans will just have to be vigilant to see how each of their journeys continues to find love.
