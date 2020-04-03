Tyler Cameron reveals where he meets Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron is pouring tea on how you really feel about Hannah brown Y Gigi hadid.

According to a TikTok video shared by @ bflyprincess3, the Jupiter, Florida model said that he and the former Bachelorette are "friends."

"She is a good friend," he said in the clip.

She also said that the supermodel is a "good girl,quot;.

"She is dating her old man now," added Cameron, apparently referring to Zayn Malik.

As fans will remember, Brown and Cameron met in season 15 of High school. The Alabama native sent the runner-up home during the final and accepted a proposal to Jed Wyatt; However, the two canceled the engagement after Brown found out that he had been dating someone else just before the show.

Brown then invited Cameron over for a drink on After the final rose. While it looked like they were going to give their relationship another shot, everything changed after it sparked romance rumors with Hadid. The two reportedly dated for two months and separated in the fall.