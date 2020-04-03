Two French doctors called for racism / colonialism after saying Covid-19 vaccines should be tested in poor Africans

I know that there have been many beautiful moments of humanity during this difficult time, but unfortunately, there are also people trying to take advantage of this world crisis. With regard to the latter, there are two front-line French doctors who are currently under fire for suggesting that new coronavirus vaccines be tested in the poor in Africa. To add insult to injury, the entire conversation was captured on live television.

The doctors, Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht, were speaking on the French LCI television channel, according to Business Insider. "If I can be provocative," Mira said, "shouldn't we be doing this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, and no intensive care? A little like we did in some AIDS studies. We tried things with prostitutes because they are very exposed and don't protect themselves. "

Locht agreed with Mira, saying: “You are right. We are really thinking about a parallel study in Africa to use with the same type of approach with BCG placebos. ”

Locht was referring to a tuberculosis vaccine that Inserm says appears to protect children against infections, particularly respiratory infections.

Mira is director of the intensive care department at the Cochin Hospital in Paris and Locht is director of research at the French National Institute for Medical and Health Research, known as Inserm.

The footage, which aired on Wednesday, sparked outrage worldwide, with many accusing doctors of white colonial attitudes.

Some of Africa's top soccer players, including former Chelsea star Didier Drogba and former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o, responded to the clip.

Drogba, who is from the Ivory Coast, tweeted: “It is totally inconceivable that we continue to warn of this. Africa is not a testing laboratory. I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and, above all, deeply racist words. "

Inserm, ranked as the second best research institution in the world in the health sector, issued an official statement on Twitter saying that the doctors' conversation was "misinterpreted,quot; and included the hashtag "#FakeNews,quot;.

