Trump to Use Aid Money to Increase 2020 Chances – Deadline

Bernie Sanders warned HBO Real time Host Bill Maher says it is entirely possible that President Donald Trump will direct the coronavirus relief money to the states based on whether he needs to win them in the 2020 presidential race.

"If you think that during a campaign, you're not going to see a lot of money from the Trump administration going to the battlefield states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, you would be greatly underestimating the venality of this president," said Sanders of Burlington, VT, where he was connected by video chat with Maher, who returned this week to receive his HBO from his Los Angeles home.

Maher had asked Sanders how "he would stop a president who sends aid to Florida, because he likes the governor there, but not here in California, Illinois, or Massachusetts."

Sanders replied: “It is literally beyond understanding. We have a president who has done so much damage throughout this process. "

Sanders said that Trump's minimization of the crisis "will cost us."

"Their actions or inactions, by not listening to scientists, spitting ridiculous ideas, is going to cost the lives of many thousands of Americans," he said.

While the Illinois and Massachusetts governors criticized or disagreed with Trump's response to the coronavirus, California's Gavin Newsom said earlier this week that the administration had responded to the state's needs.

Maher did not ask Sanders what his plans are for the 2020 race, given that Joe Biden has a lead of about 300 delegates. In recent days, Sanders has said in other interviews that he and his advisers are "evaluating where we are," acknowledging that he has a narrow path to victory.

Sanders spoke at length about how he would deal with the coronavirus crisis and the economic consequences, a situation in which he said he risks an economic collapse "that may end up being worse than the Great Depression."

"With 30 to 40 million people unemployed in the coming months, it is unprecedented in our lives, that's for sure," Sanders said.

He said the United States should do what the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway and France are doing, where workers continue to receive 100% of their paychecks during the crisis and get the medical care they need.

"The main thing is that we have to avoid a system-wide crash; that's how dangerous it is now," he said.

Sanders voted in favor of the relief bill, as did the rest of the Senate, but criticized his $ 500 billion fund to help big corporations, saying he gives money to major companies with few conditions and little responsibility.

Maher raised the question of what he would do if Trump loses the election and refuses to budge, or even leave the White House.

"Well, you mobilize the American people in a way that they have never mobilized before, to essentially remind this president that, like it or not, we live in a democracy," said Sanders, linked by video chat from Burlington, VT. "And the majority of the American people, through the electoral process, will determine who is the next president. So what you're describing is a scenario regarding democracy in the United States. "

"I think you're crazy and off the wall?" Sanders added. "I suspect not, but I think we have to make it clear from now on throughout the campaign and the day after he loses, that if he loses these elections, he will be out of office and will be replaced by the next president."