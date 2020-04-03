Tribeca Film Festival migrates programs online – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5274bfd7f3bbabe53a3fd017bf62bd1811% %MINIFYHTML5274bfd7f3bbabe53a3fd017bf62bd1812%

The postponed Tribeca Film Festival will roll out online items this month with movies, juries, awards and a virtual hub to simplify everything, trying to keep the film community connected amid a global pandemic that has stopped most of the entertainment industry.

The 19th The annual festival, an extensive mix of movies, talks, events, and street parties, was scheduled for April 15-26. Instead, certain programs will migrate online during those dates. A jury of Danny Boyle, Aparna Nancherla, Regina Hall, Yance Ford, Lucas Hedges, Pamela Adlon, Marti Noxon, Asia Kate Dillon and Sheila Nevins will select the winners of a feature film and short film competition. The Tribeca X Awards will be awarded to branded content, Tribeca announced Friday.

The Tribeca Industry Extranet Resource Hub will feature participating films for the industry and the press. Extranet is the Festival's online hub that provides accredited resources to industries accredited to the program, including available rights and sales contacts.

Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal told Deadline it's too early to talk about the dates or plans for the delayed live festival, but Tribeca is exploring holding a shorter event. in the September space typically reserved for the Tribeca TV Festival, which would be in its fourth year.

Meanwhile, the N.O.W. The (New Online Job) section, sponsored by HBO, will host its fifth annual private industry marketplace bringing together leading online, episodic and immersive storytellers. Includes 2020 N.O.W. Showcase creators, the creators of TribecaTV Pilot Season 2020 and an additional curated group of online, freelance, independent and virtual reality episode, independent writers, artists and influencers to present new projects to distributors, production companies, streamers and online platforms .

The Tribeca Immersive Cinema360 will be presented in partnership with Oculus with 15 virtual reality films selected in four 30-40 minute programs. The public can access Cinema360 through Oculus TV, for Oculus Go and Oculus Quest and participate from home if they have Oculus headphones.

"As humans, we are navigating unknown waters," Rosenthal said. "While we cannot meet in person to close our arms, laugh and cry, it is important that we stay connected socially and spiritually. Tribeca is about resilience, and we fiercely believe in the power of artists to unite. We were founded after the devastation of September 11 and it is in our DNA to unite communities through the arts. "

The online festival follows Tribeca's initiatives in recent weeks, such as A Short Film a Day Maintains Anxiety, a series of online short films curated daily by alumni of the festival; Sunday soundtrack, live performances from selections of celebrity soundtracks; and #TribecaTakeoutChallenge, an Instagram campaign to inspire people to support their local restaurants as they watch their favorite movie.

Helping organize events are around 100 seasonal workers that Tribeca hires every year in preparation for the live festival. He kept them that way after the event was postponed, Rosenthal said.

Describing how the events unfolded, he said signs of trouble came early from the Tribeca Games Festival, which launched in 2017 as a two-day gaming event within the larger festival. "Several of the participants came from Japan or Los Angeles and Sony PlayStation had imposed a travel ban, Casey Baltes (vice president of game programming at Tribeca) started feeling it very, very early."

"We are an international festival," he said, and continued "planning the best festival in history and preparing for the alternatives." New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's March 12 order against meetings of 500 people made it clear that the festival could not go. Broadway was told to close the same day. The NBA canceled the games the night before. "We were initially looking to upload it for a couple of weeks," he said. But the rapid spread of infection and social distancing policies quickly froze events around the world indefinitely.

The postponement hit particularly hard because of the festival's background, he said. It emerged in 120 hasty days, literally, out of the rubble of 9/11 to give people in the city a meeting place.

"I was still smoking. People were afraid to come to the center. We wanted to give our neighborhood something to do. To give them a reason to socialize and laugh. The coronavirus works completely against the activist spirit in which we were founded. So I think what I am personally fighting in this environment is that what brought us all together is what we cannot do now, "he said." We cannot meet. "