Tournament odds & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;: favorites in parentheses, support bets for the 2020 Players Tournament

%MINIFYHTML2d6699eeecb8c327050eeba81335f35576%

To fill the sports void, the NBA is hosting the Players Tournament among its top stars in the "NBA 2K20,quot; video game.

The virtual competition, which begins on Friday, will air live on ESPN. It will also be open to betting, a huge plus for bored sports players for the past few weeks.

MORE: Get Latest Sports Insider Player Tournament Odds

Unlike the real NBA, it is difficult to assess how certain players like Kevin Durant, Trae Young, and Donovan Mitchell will perform as video game players. That hasn't stopped quota makers from doing their thing.

Here's a look at your betting options for the competition:

Player tournament support & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

The Player Tournament will feature 16 NBA players who will compete in four rounds. The first two rounds are single elimination, while the semifinals and the final are the best of three.

NBA 2K Player Tournament Support https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/39/b1/nba-2k-tournament-bracket-ftrjpg_divfezvrdpee1jh6js1fowdbq.jpg?t=849235505,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Odds of winning the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; Players Tournament

Devin Booker is the big favorite to win the tournament. DeAndre Ayton has tabs to finish second and Kevin Durant is projected to finish third.

Booker regularly runs video streams on Twitch while playing various games, including "NBA 2K20,quot;. In fact, he discovered that the season was indefinitely postponed by a fellow player during a live broadcast. That seems to give sports books confidence that he can lead the way in the Player Tournament.

Here are the full odds of winning the Sports Insider tournament:

Seed Player Possibilities 5 5 Devin Booker +350 10 Deandre Ayton +500 1 Kevin Durant +700 sixteen Derrick Jones Jr. +1000 4 4 Donovan Mitchell +1000 14 Pat beverley +1000 two Bring young +1000 13 Rui Hachimura +1200 eleven Demarcus Cousins +1600 3 Hassan Whiteside +1600 8 Montrezl harrell +1600 6 6 Andre Drummond +1800 fifteen Harrison Barnes +2000 12 Michael Porter Jr. +2000 7 7 Zach lavine +2000 9 9 Domantas Sabonis +2800

What are some bets available?

There are several fun bets available, including the player who will score the fewest points in the first round. Sabonis is considered more likely there, followed by Barnes and Porter Jr.

You can also bet if any first round game will go overtime (+110) and if someone will win a game by 11 points or more (-140).