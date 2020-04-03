Tournament odds & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;: favorites in parentheses, support bets for the 2020 Players Tournament

To fill the sports void, the NBA is hosting the Players Tournament among its top stars in the "NBA 2K20,quot; video game.
The virtual competition, which begins on Friday, will air live on ESPN. It will also be open to betting, a huge plus for bored sports players for the past few weeks.
Unlike the real NBA, it is difficult to assess how certain players like Kevin Durant, Trae Young, and Donovan Mitchell will perform as video game players. That hasn't stopped quota makers from doing their thing.
Here's a look at your betting options for the competition:
Player tournament support & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;
The Player Tournament will feature 16 NBA players who will compete in four rounds. The first two rounds are single elimination, while the semifinals and the final are the best of three.
Odds of winning the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; Players Tournament
Devin Booker is the big favorite to win the tournament. DeAndre Ayton has tabs to finish second and Kevin Durant is projected to finish third.
Booker regularly runs video streams on Twitch while playing various games, including "NBA 2K20,quot;. In fact, he discovered that the season was indefinitely postponed by a fellow player during a live broadcast. That seems to give sports books confidence that he can lead the way in the Player Tournament.
Here are the full odds of winning the Sports Insider tournament:
|Seed
|Player
|Possibilities
|5 5
|Devin Booker
|+350
|10
|Deandre Ayton
|+500
|1
|Kevin Durant
|+700
|sixteen
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|+1000
|4 4
|Donovan Mitchell
|+1000
|14
|Pat beverley
|+1000
|two
|Bring young
|+1000
|13
|Rui Hachimura
|+1200
|eleven
|Demarcus Cousins
|+1600
|3
|Hassan Whiteside
|+1600
|8
|Montrezl harrell
|+1600
|6 6
|Andre Drummond
|+1800
|fifteen
|Harrison Barnes
|+2000
|12
|Michael Porter Jr.
|+2000
|7 7
|Zach lavine
|+2000
|9 9
|Domantas Sabonis
|+2800
What are some bets available?
There are several fun bets available, including the player who will score the fewest points in the first round. Sabonis is considered more likely there, followed by Barnes and Porter Jr.
You can also bet if any first round game will go overtime (+110) and if someone will win a game by 11 points or more (-140).
