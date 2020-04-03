Tournament Group & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39 ;: live stream and results of each game during the ESPN Players Tournament

NBA star players will compete against each other in an "NBA 2K,quot; tournament that will begin on April 3 and last until the final on April 11.

The NBA 2K Players Tournament features today's renowned athletes like Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and more. There are a total of 16 NBA players playing in a March Madness-style group. There will be eight Round 1 games followed by four quarterfinal matches. Then we get into the semifinals and finally the championship.

The tournament winner will receive a $ 100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA, and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.

NBA TOURNAMENT 2K: full TV schedule | Odds, prop bets

Live stream for NBA 2K tournament

While the games will air on ESPN channels, fans will also be able to tune into the games in different ways. The previous NBA Twitch 2K channel will host the games, as well as the official NBA Twitch channel. Additionally, both the NBA and 2K will stream the games on their respective YouTube channels.

Below is the full list of ways you can view the games.

The games will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

NBA 2K Players Tournament and tournament results

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ad/71/nba-2k-players-tournament-bracket_1wvvkhkwdamc61ga92u8316gfk.png?t=1090640633,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Round 1

Match Winner Outcome Kevin Durant vs. Derrick Jones Jr. – – Zach Lavine vs. Deandre Ayton – – Bring Young against Harrison Barnes – – Hassan Whiteside vs. Patrick Beverley – – Donovan Mitchell vs. Rui Hachimura – – Devin Booker vs. Michael Portis Jr. – – Andre Drummond vs. DeMarcus Cousins – – Montrezl Harrell vs. Domantas Sabonis – –

Quarter finals

Match Winner Outcome – – – – – – – – – – – –

Semifinals

Match Winner Outcome – – – – – –

Championship

Match Winner Outcome – – –

NBA 2K Players Tournament TV Schedule

Here is the TV broadcast schedule for the entire "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament of Players. The tournament can be streamed through the ESPN and NBA applications. Each of the NBA's social channels on Twitter (@ NBA2K, @NBA), Twitch, YouTube and Facebook will also show the games live.