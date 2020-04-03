Tommy Lee and Brandon Lee end their fight and enjoy quarantine together

Tommy Lee fans know that he and his son Brandon don't always get along. However, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Entertainment Tonight reported that he and his son are spending a lot of family time together.

The aforementioned medium appeared in a social media post in which he and his son smoked while exercising. Tommy captioned the video with the message, "Don't try this at home, kids!" In the background, one can listen to Seether's song "Let You Down,quot; as Tommy and his son lift weights and smoke cigarettes at the same time.

As noted above, Tommy and Brandon have repeatedly fought over the years, much of which has been very public. Fortunately, it appears that they have since drifted away from their past fights, for example, when Brandon and Tommy had a physical altercation in 2018.

Brandon currently plays a key role in the reboot of The hills, and part of their enmity has developed in the series. Last year, in June, Brandon addressed some of the problems he had with transmitting the material to the world.

Brandon told Entertainment Tonight that it was inevitable that his enmity with Tommy would spread to The hills Because, at the time, his bad blood with his father was a big part of his life. Brandon commented that it was "definitely a difficult time for both of us."

Lee fans know that he once married Baywatch alum Pamela Anderson, who recently parted ways with Jon Peters after just 12 days. Ashley Mitchell reported earlier this year that Tommy Lee was more than aware of their failed relationship.

A source who spoke to Up News Info claimed that Tommy knows all about what Pam has been up to in the past, and couldn't be less concerned about that. Also, the source claims that Tommy is distancing himself from her as much as he can.

On the other hand, he doesn't want her to get hurt either, but he understands at this point that it's best to go ahead and leave your romance in the past. Tommy and Anderson share two children together, Brandon and Dylan.



