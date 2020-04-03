Tom Ransley: Olympic gold medalist retires after rescheduling of Tokyo Olympics | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML472009cfc91381f357cdc91a9668e79276%





Tom Ransley has announced his retirement from international rowing

Ransley said Sky Sports News He had been considering his next move for a while, but in the end, the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics for 2021 made the decision for him.

"My form had stalled and the idea of ​​trying to do it until 2021 was not a good idea. If you are not firing all the weapons then you are probably not in the right place," he said.

Tom Ransley won gold in Rio

"The postponement was confirmation that I needed to know that it was the right decision."

The 34-year-old was one of eight men to win the Olympic gold in Rio 2016 and a bronze medal in water at home at the London 2012 Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 would have been his third Olympiad and an opportunity to defend his title.

"In the end, Tokyo was never going to be my game, but it could have been and I was aiming for it," he said.

"It is really difficult. I am so goal oriented, when I get my teeth into something, I really want to do it. So to not get there there is a different calculation that you have to deal with."

"It is rippling, but after being in the sport for so long, I have the prospect of knowing that elite sport has very good margins. I have tried myself under a lot of pressure and I am grateful that I had that opportunity and managed to get gold ".

The two-time world champion, who has 23 international medals and an MBE, says he will miss the team spirit and camaraderie.

What you won't miss, smile, is the early start and relentless training with aches, pains and aches.

"It was not sustainable," he said. "It would be nice to try to pull myself together. I'm not an early riser either, so going that route was crazy."

The British rowing team as a whole is one of the GB team's greatest success stories, having won a gold medal in all games since 1984.

Much of that success is attributed to head coach Jurgen Grobler, who is widely recognized as the most successful coach in Olympic history, and also intends to retire after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Grobler described Ransley as a "fantastic athlete,quot; who would be missed on the team.

The decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games in the end was no surprise, but for the rowers, the news says, the news was "deflating."

"I think a lot of them feel pretty flat because they are psychologically preparing for this event and it is a huge effort, the races have gone well and they are ready to nail the Olympics in a few months and all of a sudden it is over. Year away. Really change things. "

Ransley admits that it will be difficult to let go of the "buzz,quot; of rowing and hopes to continue working in the world of sports.

"I would like to see the cycle and comment or report on rowing. I will not go to Tokyo as an athlete, but I would like to follow the story, write about it and see that the boys are doing well."