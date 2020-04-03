TNT Sets Up Docuseries Streaming "Shaq Life" and Releases Trailer – Deadline

The new TNT Shaquille O’Neal docuseries Shaq Life ShaqNight will debut as part of the network's first Thursday! On April 9, TNT announced today.

The ShaqNight! The schedule is scheduled for every Thursday, with O & # 39; Neal and a rotating cast of his famous friends, from their homes, joining viewers to watch some of the favorite movies of basketball greats. O'Neal and his guests will comment, compete against each other in "fight boredom" games, and dance alongside a DJ session by Shaq.

Episodes of the new Shaq Life, Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, it will be screened on April 9 at 9 p.m. ET / PT, billed as "an exclusive and unrestricted look at how the world's greatest superstar lives his life." A release date had not yet been announced, but TNT decided to debut the series earlier than planned in response to scheduling changes due to the suspension of the NBA season. ShaqNight start times will vary from week to week depending on the length of the film, starting at 6, 6:30 or 7 pm.

To begin the inaugural ShaqNight, a donation will be made to the Boys & Girls Club of America. Each following Thursday, the network will donate to a charity chosen by Shaq's guest.

"I can't wait for viewers to join me on Thursday nights," said O’Neal. "I hope ShaqNight brings laughter, fun, and entertainment to people's homes when we need it most."

Shaq Life It is produced by Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn and James Macnab of The Content Group. Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and Rory Karpf are executive producers. Karpf is also a showrunner.

Check out the trailer above.