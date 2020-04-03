TK travel movies that are reality vacations

Hiking trails may be closed and airports are empty, but on the plus side, transmission platforms are busier than ever.

With the coronavirus forcing much of the world indoors, tourists are practically persona non grata everywhere. So thrill seekers and beach bums are turning to Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming platforms for their solution.

Of course, many of these films are highly dramatized or outside the average price range of travelers. For example, there are Florence Pugh& # 39; s MidsommarWhich is a great horror movie, but the opposite of what most expect from a trip to Sweden.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are Ibiza Love Drunk, in which Gillian jacobs enjoy a noisy and fun trip to Spain with two girlfriends. Along the way he falls in love with Richard Madden a.k.a. Robb Stark from game of Thrones. Where do we buy this vacation package?

But don't just read about these movies, watch them on the following streaming platforms!