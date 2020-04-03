Tiny Harris Reveals the Tiny Jo Show ’with Shekinah Jo Anderson – Watch the first episode here

Tiny Harris made her fans happy when she revealed a new show called Tiny Jo Show with Shekinah Anderson. Check out the video he posted on his IG account.

‘So guys, we finally did it! New @thatshekinah and show! The Tiny Jo Show be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel if you want to laugh. P.s we are really quarantined around here! Pajamas and without makeup fr !! Just so that our days can see our glow … because it is coming! Go to YouTube and subscribe to The Tiny Jo Show … and thanks to everyone who already has! 😘 🙏🏽👑❤️ bio link, "Tiny captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Great fun and I enjoyed it. I love that you all are so down to earth. I can't wait for the next episode, "and another commenter posted this:" I love them … I'm glad they dated another show together a long time ago. "

Someone else said, "I love you all. Tiny and You have always been my favorite partner in Atlanta❤️❤️❤️ Tiny and Shekinah are best friends targets."

Another follower posted this: ‘Turn down the show and raw honesty is always fun! Keep it up! I'm glad they did business together again! You two have the best collaboration. Because they don't always agree and that is what the world misses, everyone has their own opinion on the things that people want their opinion to bother them, however, they all express it rough and uncut from two different perspectives !

A fan on YouTube said: Ya Yaaaaaaaas LAWD! This is what we need. True friendship! Honesty and only speak truth. Love it! Bay Area Love! "

Someone else also got excited about the ladies and posted this message: "That episode when Shekinah and Tiny went biking and Tiny fell and was hanging while Shekinah was driving,quot; DIE. "

Aside from this, not long ago, Tip's wife shared a video with her baby, Heiress Harris, doing the wild challenge. The baby clip of Heiry as her mother calls Tip's daughter will definitely brighten your day.



