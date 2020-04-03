Tinseltown's 1920 Hollywood mystery series in the works on Spectrum Originals by Kevin Murphy, William Mann, Kapital, and Paramount TV – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML4ac48aea0180e063059b14e93bc8230211% %MINIFYHTML4ac48aea0180e063059b14e93bc8230212%

EXCLUSIVE: Spectrum Originals is being developed Tinseltown, a period drama series based on William J Mann's best-selling book of 2014 Tinseltown: Murder, morphine and madness in the dawn of Hollywood. The project comes from Mann, The son executive producer Kevin Murphy, Kapital Entertainment by Aaron Kaplan, KatCo by Tracy Katsky and Paramount Television Studios.

Co-written by Murphy and Mann, Tinseltown it is set against the glamorous backdrop of the silent film era. Explore the lives of four pioneering filmmakers whose lives and livelihoods were threatened by outrageous murder and the brutal patriarchy of the nascent Hollywood studio system.

What the description is about is the famous unsolved murder of William Desmond Taylor, the popular president of the Film Directors Association.

"The show focuses on four successful female filmmakers being dragged into the grotesque media circus surrounding a murder," said Murphy. "Their careers are reversed and they are kicked out of the burgeoning Hollywood studio system, a system that Paramount founder Adolph Zukor has been building through powerful independent producers and exhibitors devastated by the shutdown of the flu. Spanish".

If the project goes serial, it will launch immediately after a global pandemic, the current coronavirus crisis. That would reflect the configuration of Tinseltown, which takes place in the early 1920s, immediately after the Spanish flu pandemic.

There are also other aspects that make Tinseltown timely. Some refer to the events in the book, and their adaptation, as the origin story of the #MeToo movement.

"I think this is a story about women in Hollywood and the resistance of women in Hollywood," said Mann. "We wonder how we got to where we are today, well, this is the origin story of many things."

Kapital and KatCo acquired the rights to Mann's book in 2014 in a competitive situation. Kaplan and Murphy had been talking about doing a project together for 7-8 years, but Murphy never had an idea until Kaplan sent him a copy of Mann Tinseltown. Murphy was leaving AMC The son, starring Pierce Brosnan, which also included historical elements, and immediately jumped on it.

Murphy and Mann are executive producers alongside Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor and KatCo’s Katsky.

Mann, represented by APA, is a well-known Hollywood chronicler who has previously written Kate: the woman who was Hepburn; How to be a Movie Star: Elizabeth Taylor in Hollywood; Hello precious: become Barbra Streisand; Y Wisecracker: The life and times of William Haines.

