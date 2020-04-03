Timothee Chalamet will re-team with Armie Hammer in the sequel & # 39; Call Me by Your Name & # 39;

Frenesy Film Company

Director Luca Guadagnino confirms that a follow-up to the Oscar-nominated film is in development, but his planned meeting with the mystery writer had to be canceled due to the coronavirus.

Timothee Chalamet Y Armie hammer are going back to work for a sequel to the 2017 hit "Call me by your name"

Director Luca Guadagnino confirmed that the film is in development during a new interview with La Republica.

"Before the coronavirus, I had a trip to the United States (planned) to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don't want to say, to talk about the second part," says the filmmaker.

"Unfortunately, we had to cancel it. Of course, it is a great pleasure to work with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie. "

The film garnered the BAFTA and the Academy Award for Best Picture, while Chalamet was nominated for an Oscar for his role as Elio.