Tim Cahill Q,amp;A: Former Everton and Australia Ace Gives Mikel Arteta Advice for a Successful Management Career | Football news





Tim Cahill says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was destined for a role in training

Former Everton and Australia midfielder Tim Cahill answered their questions during an Instagram Live with Soccer AM, and reserved special praise for his friend and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

The two were signed at Everton by David Moyes during the 2004/05 campaign, with Arteta joining an initial loan period in the January transfer window with a view to a permanent transfer.

They came immediately, with the Merseyside club finishing fourth that season to qualify for the Champions League play-offs.

Arteta and Cahill played together for six and a half seasons at Goodison Park, forming an integral part of an Everton team under Moyes that secured six top-eight results before the Spanish joined Arsenal on the day of the transfer deadline in the summer of 2011.

They have remained friends ever since, and with Arteta now in his first role as head coach with the Gunners after his apprenticeship under Pep Guardiola in Manchester City, Cahill revealed that he could see his managerial traits on his game days.

"You just have to look at the clubs he's played for," said Australia's all-time leading scorer. Sky Sports. "If you go back to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, ​​Rangers, Everton and Arsenal. You just have to think about the coaches he has worked with and the players he has been with."

"Mikel was always a coach, even as a player. He received information, listened and always looked for other options. At the same time, he talked constantly with the players."

"He is a good leader and he is someone with whom I made a good friendship because we had a natural understanding on the field, just because of his movements and the way he crossed the ball. We talked inside and outside training, analyzing the teams we had faced. and we analyze ourselves.

"I think being at Manchester City was fantastic, but this had to happen. He had to blow his nest and Arsenal is an incredible club. Unfortunately, he did not join a club that I love in Everton with all the speculation, but in the Arsenal is doing an amazing job.

"It has the attributes to change the culture first, what the football club and brand is about, and you can already see how the players are taking that. It will take time since in the City it was flying, but I & # 39; I can't wait to see how it will flourish because it's there in the long run. "

Cahill discussed a variety of other topics during his conversation with Soccer Smith's Adam Smith, including a round of quick questions …

Who was the best player you played with?

It's simple: Thierry Henry at New York Red Bulls. I was very lucky to join them after Everton.

At that time, there were also Rafael Márquez and Juninho Pernambucano, as well as Henry. We had some great superstars at a time when David Beckham was in MLS. Playing with someone like Thierry, I learned more off the field, listening to him and watching him.

Sometimes we did shooting drills, and after about 20 minutes, I would just sit on the edge of the 18-yard box watching him just slide the ball to the bottom right. Regardless of your age, it's all about technique. I was very lucky to spend that time with him.

What were the highlights of your career?

If I start with Millwall, I was being promoted from the old Second Division, and if I go to Everton, I would finish fourth in the Premier League in my first season.

If you look at my time with Australia, you were becoming my country's top scorer in a World Cup (against Japan in 2006).

Being able to score five goals in four World Cups as an Australian and helping children to fulfill their dreams is huge for me because I was the boy who told me I would grow up to never be a professional footballer. So anyone who reads this: follow your dreams!

What do you think about the state of Australian soccer?

It is really difficult to see the national league today. Unfortunately, he is having some trouble with finances between the clubs. It would be great to see the A-League flourish with so many of its players on the national team. Hopefully, more can come abroad and play in the best leagues in Europe and the world.

However, it is such a difficult time. The game is in a little crisis. Team players and coaches leave their positions because they cannot pay wages until something is resolved with the PFA.

There are many factors involved, with the money coming from broadcasters, and while it is not as big as the Premier League, it is similar to finance in the lower leagues of England and how it will be fixed. Hopefully after we get back (from closing) things will get better again, but it's a struggle.

What good memories do you have of Everton?

David Moyes formed an incredible group of players. We had Arteta, Joleon Lescott, Leighton Baines, Seamus Coleman, Tim Howard, Marouane Fellaini, Phil Neville, Louis Saha, Yakubu, Phil Jagielka, and the list goes on.

He chose Championship players, and the best thing was that he had a leadership group that he trusted.

He let us lead the team, and if we couldn't deal with things, he would obviously take over. But he was always a great leader.

It wasn't someone who told you how well you did … it was someone who would tell you what you could do better.

Finishing fourth with Everton in my first season with that initial group of players – Alan Stubbs, Duncan Ferguson, David Weir, Lee Carsley – was a great achievement. You can see even today, with all the millions being spent, it doesn't guarantee a place in the top six.

What do you think about Everton today?

I bumped into Carlo Ancelotti when I was at Finch Farm a few months ago, and what a gentleman. He passed me, then stopped, reversed and got out of his car and gave me a big hug. He said he could come in whenever he wanted. That's what the club is about.

Marco Silva is a great manager, but unfortunately he had some difficult moments. I think he needed to be more open and hug fans a little bit more. The results didn't go his way, but you can see Ancelotti's personality, aura, and the respect he carries.

He has won over the fans, which is really important because they are a big part of the football club. Everton will certainly improve and I am looking forward to where the club can lead.

Who is the most exciting young player in the Premier League?

I like the look of Mason Mount. I think he is a scorer and has a massive race ahead of him.

One of the reasons I really like him is because of his coach (Frank Lampard) and the way he is trying to mold a player similar to himself. He can guide you and show you the right ways.

You can see that this season begins to come true with his football. I am a great fan.

Will we see Tim Cahill the manager?

For me, yes, it is definitely something in the future (I would like to do). Not in the near future. I just spent six months at the Everton academy working alongside Phil Jevons (the U16 coach). As an assistant manager it has been amazing to learn about the growth and maturation of the players.

It has helped me develop what is important to me when I see footballers. It is much easier for me to deal with first team players as it is what I have been used to all my life. I've always been a leader and I've always had a strong voice in the locker room.

I have taken the option to work with the Everton academy and also in Qatar with the national team, its U16 and U19 in tournaments. I've had the good fortune to rub shoulders with José Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino and other former players like Xavi.

I am taking a path where I want to learn about youth settings, academies and my way up. In time, I am looking forward to it. I set the hours and respect the process.