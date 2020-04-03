Tiger King's Joe Exotic Speaks From Prison: I'm Ashamed

Exotic Joe became an overnight sensation with the hit Netflix documentary series Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessBut he really hasn't been able to enjoy the newfound fame. He is in prison.

The documentary series featured many exotic and big cat owners, such as Joe Exotic, and tracked their growing enmity with Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida. The series culminated in the chronicle of Joe Exotic's arrest and prison sentence for an attempted murder-for-hire plot with Baskin targeted. Baskin has spoken out against the documentary and has refuted some aspects of it. Meanwhile, Joe Exotic is said to enjoy fame.