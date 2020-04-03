Tiger King's Joe Exotic Speaks From Prison: I'm Ashamed

Exotic Joe became an overnight sensation with the hit Netflix documentary series Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessBut he really hasn't been able to enjoy the newfound fame. He is in prison.
The documentary series featured many exotic and big cat owners, such as Joe Exotic, and tracked their growing enmity with Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida. The series culminated in the chronicle of Joe Exotic's arrest and prison sentence for an attempted murder-for-hire plot with Baskin targeted. Baskin has spoken out against the documentary and has refuted some aspects of it. Meanwhile, Joe Exotic is said to enjoy fame.
In a new interview with Netflix, conducted with Joe Exotic imprisoned and after the release of Tiger king, the former private zoo owner and presidential candidate said he would like to enjoy his new fame.
"You know it would be nice if I could really see myself being famous, but I've seen these same four walls for a year and a half," he said in a video posted on Twitter.
When asked about what he wants fans to know now, he expressed remorse for his behavior.
"Go in a cage with your animals for a week. I mean, when I left the zoo and sent my chimps to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimps went through for 18 years, I am ashamed of myself," he said. .
That scene was in the documentary series.
Tiger king Joe also appeared to marry three different men, the most recent Dillon passage. They were married only eight months before his arrest, and in those eight months. "I can't thank my husband enough for being by my side," she said.
And now Joe Exotic is ready to move on, or so he says.
"I finished with the Carole Baskin saga. Now is the time to turn the tables and Joe is released from prison as a free man and released from all these charges," he said.
See the interview above.
Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness is now streaming on Netflix.
