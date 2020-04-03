Tiffany Haddish has disastrous quotes in the & # 39; Come & Get Your Baby Daddy & # 39; music video

The comedian, known for her role as Nekeisha Williams on & # 39; The Carmichael Show & # 39;, has unveiled the first promo for her debut rap song with Begetz and Mrs Begetz.

Tiffany Haddish he's making fun of his problems to find Mr. Right. The comedian, known for her role as Nekeisha Williams in "The Carmichael Show"She released a music video for her debut rap song," Come & Get Your Baby Daddy, "which sees her go on a fast date that doesn't end well.

Launched on Friday, April 3, the promotion is started by the 40-year-old actress who declares: "[expletive] if you don't come and get your man out of my face [expletive]". She continues with the rap, "Come find your baby daddy / He's all over me / Come find your baby daddy / Talking about what he wants to call me."

The nearly five-minute footage has Chris Robinson in the director's seat, and features Begetz and Mrs. Begetz as well as Haddish "Night school"co-star Bresha Webb. At some point in the video, the two ladies can be seen struggling to show off their twerking skills and teaming up for a dance against a group of men.

In addition to Webb, Haddish's music video also features "Two can play that game"actor Alex Thomas as one of her suitors. Wearing a gold jacket and several gold necklaces, the "Mr. Box Office"star enraged the"Like a boss"actress when she throws a pile of money in his face.

In the music video, the "Girls Tour"The actress also sits down with a number of other guys who failed to impress her during their dates. Increasingly frustrated, she raps," This [expletive] has like 10 kids and no cars / talking about her being a rap star / Be in all the bankrupt clubs / Tiff Tiff as if you had the bank. "

Before this music video release, Tiffany talked about working on an album. Revealing that she was inspired by her Grammy nomination for an audiobook, she shared with Glamor: "I'm really excited about that and it really inspired me like, 'wow, if I can nominate myself for a Grammy for speaking my truth, what can I do "I understand if I really just apply myself and my vocal skills? I'm going to see what happens. It may be really cool, it may not, but who cares, right? You have to try."