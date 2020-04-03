Tide Offers Free Laundry to First Responders – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Lightening the burden for first responders in Dallas, Tide Cleaners locations offer free laundry service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local medical personnel, police officers, firefighters, and your immediate family can find a nearby tidal cleaner and get your personal clothes to wash and dry clean for free starting today. Storefronts can wash items such as jeans, shorts, and T-shirts, as well as socks and underwear.

"We are proud to launch Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners in the Dallas community," said Jenny Maxwell, associate director of Tide. “Dallas frontline responders are working tirelessly to keep our community safe. Our hope is to make everyday chores like laundry as smooth as possible and lighten the burden on the people on the front lines during this time. "

%MINIFYHTML76e885b89c58a06e47fae3a58a30c4aa13% %MINIFYHTML76e885b89c58a06e47fae3a58a30c4aa14%

However, there are some guidelines.

Identification procedure – Doctors (paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical personnel, medical investigators), police officers, firefighters, or their family members, must show photo identification of the place of employment of front-line personnel.

– Doctors (paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical personnel, medical investigators), police officers, firefighters, or their family members, must show photo identification of the place of employment of front-line personnel. How to bring clothes – Dry cleaning and clothing must be separated. All garments must come in a bag, the standard trash bag is acceptable. Limit four bags (13 gallons) per household per week. First responders or family members can also put a name, phone number, and email in the bag.

– Dry cleaning and clothing must be separated. All garments must come in a bag, the standard trash bag is acceptable. Limit four bags (13 gallons) per household per week. First responders or family members can also put a name, phone number, and email in the bag. Response time for clothing – The response time for laundry and dry cleaning is 2 days. Depending on demand, Tide can and will assess whether they need to change the response time to earlier or later. Once they reach their capacity, they will inform guests that they cannot accept more loads for that day, but can return the next day to see if they can wash their clothes.

– The response time for laundry and dry cleaning is 2 days. Depending on demand, Tide can and will assess whether they need to change the response time to earlier or later. Once they reach their capacity, they will inform guests that they cannot accept more loads for that day, but can return the next day to see if they can wash their clothes. Exclusions – The following items are not accepted and / or included in the offer: COVID-19 exposed clothing (for example, worn while treating patients directly), leathers, wedding dresses, alterations and selected household items.

%MINIFYHTML76e885b89c58a06e47fae3a58a30c4aa15% %MINIFYHTML76e885b89c58a06e47fae3a58a30c4aa16%

Free laundry services are available for up to four bags per household per week through April 30, 2020.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources