TI calls for Kodak Black to be released from jail

Following the release of Tekashi 6ix9ine, T.I. he jumped on Twitter to say that authorities should also release Kodak Black.

"Shiiiit Dey needs to free @kodakblack den …" Advice on DJ Akademiks' Instagram. "They should release Kodak first."

It may come as a surprise to some, as Tip got into a very public fight with the rapper last year. The meat resulted in the rapper's online track swap. Kodak rejected T.I.'s wife, calling her ugly, and Tip responded by removing Kodak from his trap museum.

Kodak has just been sentenced to almost four years in prison this month after he pleaded guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest at a May concert.

Earlier this week, Kodak was also sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for his attempt to cross the Canadian border with a weapon. However, Kodak's new sentence will be enforced concurrently with the 46-month sentence he is currently serving for illegally purchasing a firearm in his home state.