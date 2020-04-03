TI calls for Kodak Black to be released from jail

Following the release of Tekashi 6ix9ine, T.I. he jumped on Twitter to say that authorities should also release Kodak Black.

"Shiiiit Dey needs to free @kodakblack den …" Advice on DJ Akademiks' Instagram. "They should release Kodak first."

