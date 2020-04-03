This smart weight trainer designed by Yves Behar is the loving son of Mirror and Tonal

As more people search for solutions to exercise at home during global measures for self-quarantine and social distance, other connected fitness equipment is entering an increasingly crowded category. Form, a smart mirror with a built-in weight training system, combines the look of Tonal's reflective mirror and pulleys, with a few other touches from industrial designer Yves Behar.

Like the Tonal, the Form uses a hidden resistance system to simulate weight so you can perform push, pull, and lift exercises from various angles to various weights. (The company did not specify the maximum weight it can support.) According to CNN, Forme will also come with a few other accessories, like a heart rate monitor and ankle straps for more varieties of movement. When not in use, the arms hide behind the screen and other accessories can be stored in a hidden compartment. And, of course, being a "connected,quot; training system, it comes with classes that you can stream and the machine will automatically adjust the weights that best suit your fitness levels. You can set goals and decide whether you want to build muscle and endurance, or lose weight over time. Class offerings also include cardio, bodyweight exercises, barbell, and yoga.

The Form costs $ 149 per month for 39 months, which includes content subscription

It's a little difficult to tell from the photos in the press, but Forme says he will show instructors on-screen as real as possible so that those who work at home can assess his shape. This is also similar to another connected fitness machine, Tempo, which uses Microsoft's Azure Kinect to track user movements for form fixes. (Tempo also offers weight training classes, but employs traditional weights and dumbbells that can be stored under the machine when not in use.)

Forme is expected to launch in the fall of 2020 and will cost $ 149 per month for 39 months, which includes the hardware and content subscription. (That's $ 5,811 if you don't want to do the math; by comparison, Tonal's 36-month financing plan, which includes subscription to content, totals $ 5,360 when paid.) Undoubtedly, it is a beautiful looking machine that combines the principles of everything that exists in the world of connected gym equipment, but the fall of 2020 could be a long way for those who hope to do their workouts at home, while Gyms in the United States remain closed because of the pandemic.