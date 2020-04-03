This mom's performance at Whitney Houston from home is a must-see

In the words of her husband, "the 10th and now we have broken."

As many of us around the world understand, social estrangement from inside your home all day every day can begin to affect you. Eventually, you don't know what day or what time it is, changing your pajamas becomes an unnecessary suggestion and the whole appearance of normality finally seeps through the window you've been looking at for the past 15 minutes.

But, as this video demonstrates, these times can also awaken the musical greatness and the gold of comedy. In a tweet Thursday, talent agent Jason Finegan shared a video of his wife, former X Factor contestant, singer and actress Rachel Adedeji in their living room in England with their children and dogs watching Whitney houston& # 39; s The bodyguard. In the video, Adedeji, dressed in a robe, impressively sings the iconic classic hit "I Have Nothing,quot; as her dog barks and her daughter screams. As a tweet he summed it up perfectly: "Name a better threesome."