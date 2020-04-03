This is what Vicky Kaushal will do as soon as the block ends

Vicky Kaushal has been keeping us up to date with her quarantined life. He has been spending time with his parents and brother. We love the sun-drenched photos that the actor has been sharing on social media.

In an online interview, Vicky Kaushal was asked what he would do when the blockade was lifted. He replied that he would know the people he works with. He also added that he would take out his car to meet his loved ones.

