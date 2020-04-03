This is what happened when Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett got together

There is no bad blood between Hannah Ann Sluss Y Madison Prewett.

Thursday night The Bachelor The finalists stunned Bachelor Nation fans when they met during an Instagram Live, proving that they have strayed from all the drama caused by their relationships with Peter Weber.

This marks the duo's first public meeting since The Bachelor end of season 28 earlier this month. After choosing Hannah Ann, the stars joined Pete in After the final rose, where he announced that their brief engagement had ended. Adding more fuel to the fire, the fan favorite pilot also revealed that he still had feelings for Madison. Shortly after rekindling their romance, Peter and Madison broke up.

During their virtual meeting, Hannah Ann and Madison enjoyed a friendly conversation about everything from their families to how they stay in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. They even released ideas to get together once it's safe to do it again, giving fans something exciting to look forward to.