This is what happened when Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett got together

There is no bad blood between Hannah Ann Sluss Y Madison Prewett.
Thursday night The Bachelor The finalists stunned Bachelor Nation fans when they met during an Instagram Live, proving that they have strayed from all the drama caused by their relationships with Peter Weber.
This marks the duo's first public meeting since The Bachelor end of season 28 earlier this month. After choosing Hannah Ann, the stars joined Pete in After the final rose, where he announced that their brief engagement had ended. Adding more fuel to the fire, the fan favorite pilot also revealed that he still had feelings for Madison. Shortly after rekindling their romance, Peter and Madison broke up.
During their virtual meeting, Hannah Ann and Madison enjoyed a friendly conversation about everything from their families to how they stay in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. They even released ideas to get together once it's safe to do it again, giving fans something exciting to look forward to.
On how their faith is helping them overcome social estrangement:
"I know this has been a crazy and difficult time in the world, and with everything that's going on," Madison began. "Is there anything you feel has really helped you through this madness? I know a lot of people have been really struggling, and I know it's really important right now to lean on people and lean on things that are really important to you – for me, my faith, and for you, your faith. Is there anything specific that has helped you overcome this time? "
Hannah Ann replied, "I love wearing this bracelet." Raising his wrist toward the camera, he revealed that it has "Psalm 62: 5,quot; engraved on it. "I know that we always connect with our faith and I love Psalm 62: 5. It is about trusting God and having Him as his foundation," he continued. "That is something that has been helping me as a reminder."
About the link about their mothers' kitchen:
While talking about their families, Hannah Ann shared that she wants to see their moms go head-to-head in a chili cook-off, as they have both raved about their cooking skills. "I am ready for our mothers to have a chili-off," she proposed. "Because you remember, we always talked about our mothers' chili?"
The duo also realized that their mothers have another famous dish in common: the banana pudding. In addition to making tentative cooking plans, Madison said her parents should also get together. "And my dad wants to be your dad's best friend, so we have to get them together," he said, to which Hannah Ann exclaimed, "Coach Prewett!"