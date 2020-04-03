This is how Anushka Sharma interrupted her husband Virat Kohli's live chat session

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, like any other couple, make the most of their time during quarantine. The couple has been sharing photos and videos from time to time on social media, keeping their fans alert. Anushka recently interrupted the sports star's live chat session.

Virat did a live Instagram shoot with Kevin Pietersen when Anushka Sharma cut him off in the most adorable way. When Virat was halfway through his live session, Anushka said, "Dinner time at Chalo chalo."

She clearly seems to be the boss at home.

Even Kevin agreed with that. He shared the image of Anushka's comment on his Instagram account and wrote, "When the BOSS said the time was up, the time was up! @Anushkasharma @ virat.kohli I hope you all enjoyed that. Just two guys hanging out … "

Need more proof of who is the captain of Virat's world?