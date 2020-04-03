This City Park condo has incredible views and incredible amenities

Experience Denver life on a whole new level. The luxury condo available for sale within the sought-after high-rise community of Pinnacle is a rare opportunity to live in a prime location with panoramic mountain and city views.

The surprisingly beautiful and unique condo at 2990 East 17th Ave., Unit 2007, is listed by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, Janet Kritzer, for $ 1,239,000.

This incredible condo is the definition of elegant serenity close to the conveniences of the city. Three indoor parking spaces ensure that the entire family or guests have a safe place to park their cars, which is an almost unknown luxury near downtown Denver. As an added bonus, this home comes with four storage units to keep your bike, ski gear or camping gear safe and the living space tidy.

The two-bedroom, two-bath home radiates timeless elegance and features exquisite features, such as a gourmet kitchen, elegant lamps, and a cozy limestone fireplace. The house's floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views of the iconic Denver skyline and the Rocky Mountains.

Enjoy some fresh air on one of the house's two private balconies, where you can listen to beautiful music floating from City Park's weekly summer event, Jazz in the Park, or sip cocktails and enjoy a world-class sunset at Colorado.

The spacious master bedroom is a quiet place to relax after a long day, complete with a walk-in closet with custom built-in storage. The master en-suite bathroom features a double vanity, a freestanding bathtub and a sparkling glass shower. The second bedroom is just as amazing and also offers great views and an en-suite bathroom. For added convenience, the bathroom houses a stacked washer and dryer.

This condo is ideal for the buyer looking for a balance of space, style, and stunning views.

"Of all the buildings in Denver, I really think The Pinnacle has the most attractive location and views, as well as the most stylish amenities available on the market today," said Kritzer. "This coveted unit in the northwest corner is an unusual and rare find."

Living at The Pinnacle comes with many additional amenities that are second to none. Residents can enjoy the spectacular rooftop pool deck, hot tub, beautiful patio area, fire pit, commercial-size grills, wine tasting room, and media room to keep them entertained throughout all year. These luxury features further elevate the experience of living in one of Denver's best high-rise condo communities.

Located directly across from Denver City Park, this home positions you close to all downtown Denver restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, while providing easy access to open spaces where you can enjoy nature and the outdoors. fresh air.

Learn more about the luxurious lifestyle this one-of-a-kind condo can provide or take a virtual tour by contacting Kritzer at 303-883-2474.

For all your real estate needs, contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303-893-3200 or visiting LIVSothebysRealty.com.

