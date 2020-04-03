The video & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39; Drake's includes a tribute to Kobe Bryant

Drake released new music on Thursday night, a single titled "Toosie Slide,quot;. The hip-hop superstar used the video for the song to recognize the late Kobe Bryant.

In the opening sequence of the video, the camera follows Drake as he dances across the floor of his house, and then quickly returns to two white Bryant Lakers jerseys, a No. 8, a No. 24, on a desk. A halo rises above shirt 24.

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter accident in Southern California on January 26. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people were also killed when the plane crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

If you want to learn the now viral dance to the song, here is the full video, courtesy of Drake's YouTube channel. (Also, check out the Rogers Center, home of the Blue Jays, in the opening shot)